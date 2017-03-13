Lady Bobcats fall in regionals

× Paige Chilton drives to the basket for Northern Adirondack in the Class C regional finals against Mekeel Christian Academy March 11. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — The Northern Adirondack girl’s varsity basketball team made a strong push in the second half, but were unable to get past Section II’s Mekeel Academy as the Lions scored a 58-42 win March 11.

The Bobcats went into halftime trailing 34-14, with Mekeel connecting on six three pointers in the first 16 minutes of play.

“Everything they shot was falling,” NAC head coach Chris Brooks said. “We had to put on the pressure because it was do or die.”

The plan started to work, as the Bobcats cut a 20 point deficit down to six toward the end of the quarter at 36-30.

“Our press seemed to change the game around,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately, we were too far down but I give my team a lot of credit for coming back as far as they did.

Things started breaking down in the fourth but these guys never gave up. They continued to fight and I am very proud of them.”

Another big part in the near comeback was the play of Paige Chilton, who finished the game with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“Coming into the game we knew we had to pound the post,” Brooks said. “She showed up to play and showed a lot of heart.”

“We did not want to give up,” Chilton said.

Avery Lambert had 8 points to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while Danya Burl combined 6 points and 5 boards, Julianna Gardner had 5 points and Emily Peryea 3.

The Bobcats will now seek to reload for next season, returning starters Chilton, Lambert and Peryea.

“We have young shooters and kids that can play, so every year we look to rebuild and improve off the last year,” said Brooks.

“We played strong this season and I want to come back with my teammates and keep the momentum going into next year,” added Chilton.