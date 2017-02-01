Lady Burghers upset Warriors in comeback victory

× Expand Photo by Kim Ladd/Lifescapes Photography Standout Burgher athlete Megan Hughes attempts to free up the ball for a shot at the basket as Warrior Alauna Wright (center)and Alysia Kane (right) fight for possession in a basketball game Jan. 27 between Warrensburg and Lake George. After the lead changed hands often during the hard-fought contest, Warrensburg won 71-62 — a rare victory over their rival school.

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls basketball team accomplished a rare feat Jan. 27, defeating their historic arch-rival team from Lake George High, the reigning 2016 champions of both Section II and the Adirondack League.

The victory — the Burgher’s eighth consecutive win — was considered a surprise upset by area sports fans, considering that Lake George is a larger school and their team is loaded with talented athletes —and the Warriors have a height advantage.

The Burghers this year had another formidable challenge — realigning after the June graduation of New York State All-Star basketball player Erin Langworthy, who shattered several school records.

Langworthy scored 1,906 points in her varsity career and was the top scorer in Section II basketball in 2015-16 with 29 points per game, and was her school’s all-time top scorer of both genders.

But game-by-game through this season, Warrensburg has been sharpening its play execution and boosting their teamwork, Earlier this season, Burgher coach Scott Smith said that his realigned 2016-17 team would be relying on aggressive defense and a balanced scoring to be competitive.

That’s exactly what happened last Friday.

Warrensburg fought hard, and each team member played a critical role in the come-from-behind victory on Friday.

Despite Warrior All-State sophomore player Graceann Bennett scoring 31 points and grabbing 15 rebounds — and her talented teammate Alysia Kane scoring 15 points and 3 rebounds, the Burghers prevailed in the game in which both teams exchanged the lead multiple times.

With his voice hoarse due to an hour’s worth of shouting at the sidelines, Smith described the battle.

“We didn’t have an answer for Graceann — there’s a reason Division 1 teams are looking at her,” he said, praising her performance.

Warrensburg was behind 15-19 by the end of the first quarter, and was tied with Lake George 32-32 at halftime despite earlier being as many as 8 points behind. The Burghers then advanced their score to 53-50 at the end of the third stanza. The Burghers’ aggressive defense drew a large number of fouls — and Bennett fouled out with two minutes to go.

Megan Hughes hit six consecutive foul shots in the 4th quarter to help secure the victory. She ended up with 22 points and 12 rebounds. During the second half, she ran with the ball the full length of the floor several times after bringing down rebounds.

Hughes said after the game that her sharpshooting may have been the result of Coach Smith conducting foul-shot drills in recent practices.

“We worked as a team and had confidence,” she said.

Britanny Frasier, a standout for the Burghers all year, also scored 33 points — and she tallied 12 rebounds.

Frazier praised her coach for inspiring the team.

“He told us to go out there on our home floor and give it all we got and play basketball,” she said.

Zoey Morgan was also key to the victory, particularly with her 7 steals which accompanied her 8 points, Smith said.

“Zoey did a phenomenal job, causing turnovers and scoring some key shots,” he said.

Morgan offered her thoughts about the team’s evolution.

“Our team is really coming together now. It took us a few games for everyone to figure out their role on the team,” she said. “Our wins have been team wins — we have a lot of talent spread across our roster, and we wouldn’t have been able to win eight games in a row if we hadn’t started believing in each other.”

Freshman shooting point guard Hope Boland also turned in a gritty performance both on defense as well as scoring 11 points along with 4 assists. Madison Sheridan scored 4 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for the Burghers. Starr Hughes also scored four points.

Coach Smith said he was impressed with his players’ determination in the game.

“I am really proud of the kids, the way they battled all night,” he said.

Frazier said the team was looking forward to their remaining games.

“We have a dream, and we’re not going to stop grinding and working ‘til we get there,” she said.

Assisting the Warriors’ effort was Alauna Wright with 7 points and 5 rebounds, Lacey Cormie with six points, and Morgan Zilm with 3 points.

In the junior varsity game, Warrensburg won 56-45.