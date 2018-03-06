Lady Cougars back atop Class B

× The Northeastern Clinton girl’s basketball team won the Section VII/Class B title with a victory over Saranac March 2. For more photos from this game visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | For the first time since 2011, the Northeastern Clinton girl’s varsity basketball team is headed into state play.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the Section VII/Class B championship game March 2, cruising to a 47-34 win over third seed Saranac and moving into the Class B regionals, where they will face Section X champion Canton in a game scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, 6 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

“It was a very exciting season and defense has been the key all year,” guard Kya McComb (18 points) said. “It has been so amazing to play with this team. They are like my family.”

“We have worked so hard for this, it’s just crazy,” said Abby Racine, who finished with 10 points. “Kya did a good job going to the hoop against a new defensive look from them. We were able to adjust to the defense.”

For coach Robb Garrand, the title marked a third straight as he coached the NCCS boy’s team to back-to-back titles in the previous two seasons.

“I really did nothing different this season,” Garrand said about crossing over to the girl’s game. “We had high expectations and we focused on defense and worked hard from the first practice on. The key tonight was our ability to box out and being active on defense.”

Garrand also attributed the team’s success to the non-league schedule they played.

“We had the most aggressive non-league schedule in the section, and that definitely helped us get here,” he said.

Emily Royea added 7 for the Cougars, while Marlie Sample scored 6, Kaitlyn Southwick 2, Sydney Hunter 2 and Caitlin Houghton 2.

For the Lady Chiefs, Mikayla St. Louis led the team with 13 points, while Payton Couture scored 9, Taylor Alexander 6, Allison Garman 3, Alivia Waldron 2 and Alli Plumadore 1.

