Lady Cougars headed back to Troy, this time for Final 4

× Expand Photo provided The Northeastern varsity girls basketball teams celebrates with the Class B regional championship trophy as they advanced to the NYSPHSAA Final Four to take on Irvington this Friday.

TROY | Kya McComb announced her presence is the state tournament with 28 points and Emily Royea had a key shot early in overtime as the Northeastern Clinton Lady Cougars punched their ticket into the NYSPHSAA Class B Final Four with a 51-44 overtime win March 10 against Voorheesville.

The Lady Cougars showed off their defensive prowess in the first half, holding Voorheesville to just 11 points and taking a 25-11 lead into halftime.

Voorheesville responded, eventually taking a 42-40 lead late in the game before Caitlin Houghton connected on a jumper to send the game into the extra four minute frame.

Royea then connected on her only field goal of the game to give the Cougars a 45-44 lead, part of a close-out 11-0 run to earn the win.

McComb finished with 28 points to lead all scorers, connecting on four three pointers. Houghton added 10 points while Marlie Sample scored 9. Royea and Abby Racine each scored 2 points.

With the win, the Cougars (18-6) will return to Troy Friday, March 16, as they will take on the top ranked team in Class B and perennial state champion favorite Irvington. The game will tip at Hudson Valley Community College at 1:30 p.m.