Lady Cougars use defense to defeat Canton

× Northeastern Clinton’s Abby Racine drives to the basket against a Canton defender in a 33-29 win for the Lady Cougars. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Northeastern Clinton varsity girl’s basketball team could not find an offensive flow in the second half of their NYSPHSAA Class B regional semifinal against Canton March 8.

However, the Cougar defense allowed only three points in the final eight minutes of play as NCCS advanced to the regional finals with a 33-29 win.

“It feels great,” said Abby Racine, who led the Cougars with 14 points. “Defense was a key battle here and defense will get us places. We are going to Hudson Valley and that is where final fours have been. It is a big, huge arena, and I am really excited to play somewhere like that.”

“The crowd and everything was absolutely amazing,” added Kya McComb, who scored 12 points.

“We had a few defensive breakdowns at the beginning, and following those breakdowns we had nice adjustments in transition,” head coach Robb Garrand said. “They work and they worked so hard to get this, our 16th win in a row.”

In winning 16 straight, the Cougars have also never trailed in CVAC or playoff basketball, added Garrand.

Marlie Sample and Katelyn Sample each scored 4 points, while Caitlin Houghton scored 3, Emily Royea 2 and Gabbie Dumas 1.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story