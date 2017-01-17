Lady Eagles begin second half push

× Kenna Guynup splits a pair of Moriah defenders last week. Guynup is the second leading scorer on the Eagles this season and is closing in on 1,000 career points later this season. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PORT HENRY — The Moriah girl’s varsity basketball team threw everything they had at the Beekmantown Lady Eagles Jan. 11, the 13th ranked (Class B) Eagles had the answer.

The Eagles held the Vikings at bay after a 21-15 opening quarter in a 66-60 win, taking from lessons they learned in a tough early season schedule.

Beekmantown (12-1) played up in their non-conference schedule, with games against Class AA and A teams. Their only defeat of the season was a 54-49 loss to Whitesboro, the sixth ranked team in Class A.

“It was huge,” said point guard Alyssa Waters about the schedule. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a schedule like it, but I don’t think I have been on a team that has the abilities we have, We went down to Amsterdam and beat a AA and an A team. I think that is a huge accomplishment because its tough to get games like this up north.”

“I think it is good to get out of our league and get some games that now prepare us for anything we may face,” added center Brooke Bjelko.

“I think we are proving ourselves in the region and in Section VII,” said guard Kenna Guynup.

“Hopefully the non-league games set us up and get us prepared for sectional play,” head coach Greg Waters said. “It’s been a good first half. We went out and got a lot of good non-league games. We still have a half a season we need to use to get better.”

Against the Vikings, Guynup was the focus of the offense early, scoring 22 points on the night while Bjelko added 18.

In the second half, it was Jordanne Manney making several big shots, finishing with 14 points.

Eagles point guard Alyssa Waters has increased her scoring this season, giving Beekmantown a solid offensive attack from all five positions.

“We are always trying to preach is we need five offensive weapons so when your turn comes up you need to knock it down,” Waters said. “On a given night, defenses are different. The defensive looks will determine who has the good night. Jordanne had a good night tonight.”

“The only way we are going to do what we want to accomplish this season is if we stay together as a team,” Guynup said.

“We need to take the open shots,” Bjelko said. “Personally, I have been getting double and triple teamed all year so I need to focus on looking for the open shot and finding my teammates who are open. Getting the points are more important than who gets the points.”

“I think Brooke has handled the pressure well,” Waters said. “She has passed well out of the block and read the doubles well.”

“I think we have done better with our teamwork as the year has progressed,” said Bjelko. “We are forming more of a team sport for us now.”

While Bjelko and Guynup still lead the team on offense, Alyssa Waters has been a scoring beneficiary of the coverage the post receives, upping her scoring production into a double-digit average this season.

“I’m use to seeing these girls hit the numbers,” she said. “The girls are really good at getting me open and we work well together on the fast break.”

Waters, a junior, said she wants to make sure she plays her role effectively to help her senior teammates accomplish their goals of a sectional title and deep tournament run.

“It’s a big year for us because we have a lot of seniors,” she said. “I have been playing with these girls for 10 years now and I know I want to do my part to get this team as far as it can go. We have to play one game at a time. You never know when a team will come out hot. We have some big league games coming up and we still want to make a statement as we head towards sectionals.”

As for the rest of the season, coach Waters said there are areas of the game he is still seeking improvement in.

“We need to be a more consistent rebounding team and better executing in the half court sets,” he said. “We need to continue to play strong defense.”

