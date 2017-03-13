Lady Eagles earn final four trip

× Beekmantown’s Brooke Bjelko lines up a free throw at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. The Eagles scored a 66-56 win over Glens Falls March 11 to advance to the NYSPHSAA Class B final four in Troy. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — It was as ideal an opening eight minutes of play as the Beekmantown girl’s varsity basketball program could have asked for.

14-0 to start. 22-5 at the end of the quarter.

It all equalled a chance to represent Section VII in the girl’s Class B final four for the Lady Eagles with a 66-56 win over Glens Falls March 11.

“I am very happy,” head coach Greg Waters said. “Just so happy for these girls and the program.”

Waters, who, like many North Country folk, celebrated the win with a trip to the Garth Brooks concert in Albany, echoed how perfect the start of the game was for his team.

“We focused on playing strong defense, getting the first rebound and getting out, running the floor and pushing the tempo,” Waters said. “I think our fitness and ability to share the ball was key in the win. It was a great team effort on both sides of the ball.”

The Eagles took a 47-29 lead into the fourth quarter and held on as the Lady Indians outscored the Eagles 27-19 in the fourth quarter, with Beekmantown hitting key free throws late.

In all, the Eagles hit 17 free throws compared to right for Glens Falls, with Brooke Bjelko hitting eight, Kenna Guynup four, Alyssa Waters 4 and Gabby Rowell 1.

Bjelko and Guynup each scored 18 points to lead the Eagles, while Rowell added 17, Waters 11 and Jordanne Manney 2.

Final Four

The Eagles (22-1) will now face Seton Catholic in the final four Friday, March 17, 10 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Not that Seton Catholic...

This Seton Catholic, named the Saints (not Knights) ranked third in the state with a 24-1 record, comes from Binghamton as scored a 70-61 win over Bishop Ludden in their regional final game March 11.

Lexi Levy led the Saints with 29 points in their win over BL, while Julia Hauer scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds along with 5 assists and 5 steals. Marina Maerki and Ava McCann also had key moments in the win, where the Saints held a 16 points lead before Bishop Ludden cut into the lead.

The winner will face the winner of the Irvington/Fredonia game for the state title Saturday, March 18, with a 4 p.m. scheduled tip time. Irvington won four straight championships in Class B between 2010-13.