Lady Eagles keep unblemished streak

× The Beekmantown Lady Eagles were crowned the Section VII girls hockey champions for the 10th straight year Feb. 3. You can watch a replay of this game on the Sun Community News Facebook page. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Everything was stacked against the Beekmantown girl’s varsity hockey team Feb. 3 as they took on the combined SaraLake Placid team in the Section VII finals.

The roster had been decimated by graduation from a year ago, having only three seniors against a 10-senior lineup from the best of the Tri-Lakes schools. They were also going up against the CVAC goalie of the year.

The Eagles also had a much smaller bench, which was not helped when there was no stoppage of play for eight minutes in the third period.

Yet, thanks to a well-placed shot by freshman Amanda Cayea and a 30-save performance from fellow freshman Brianna Knight in net, the Eagles were crowned sectional champs for the 10th time, and will prepare to head to the final four in Oswego next weekend.

“This is the hardest championship I think we have had to work for,” Beekmantown head coach Ray Guay said after the game. “We were a team that started by losing our first seven games. We made line changes throughout the season. We kept working together and we are peaking at the right time.”

Guay said it was appropriate to have Cayea scored the championship-winning goal for a team that had made so many changes.

“She had played her whole youth career before this as a forward, then we moved her back to defense early in the season,” he said. “It was nice she was the one who scored.”

Cayea scored off assists from eighth grader Leah Coloumbe and senior Kiersten Villemaire, who was named co-POY following the championship game.

“It means a lot to come away with a sectional title and keep the streak going,” Villemaire said. “We grew a lot together as a team this season and I am so happy to be going back to the final four. The trip is always so much fun and I hope we can go there and get another win and make it to the finals.”

In the end, though, it came down to Knight, in the biggest start of her young career, coming away with the shutout.