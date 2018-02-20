Lady Eagles, Knights win MVAC titles

SARANAC LAKE | After eight years of drought, the Westport Lady Eagles basketball team returned to the top of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference with a 53-22 win over Bolton Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, the Seton Catholic Knights wrapped up their third straight MVAC title in as many years with a 56-41 win over Schroon Lake. Both games were part of the return of the MVAC league championship games, held at North Country Community College.

× Rachel Storey scored 15 points as the Lady Eagles scored a 53-22 win over the Bolton Eagles to capture the MVAC championship for the first time since 2010. Photo by Jill Lobdell

EAGLES BACK ON TOP

“This is great, I’m so happy,” said Hannah Schwoebel after scoring 17 points in the Westport Eagle’s second straight blowout win over the Eagles of Bolton.

“We have worked so hard all season to get here and we have been able to work together as a team and work hard on defense,” she added, a sentiment echoed by her coach, Brad Rascoe.

“These girls have worked so hard and have played so many games together and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Rascoe of his team which features seven seniors who have mostly played varsity since their freshman year. “I’ve seen so many things come together and little pieces that have finally fit this season because of the work they have continued to put into this.”

Lizzie Stephens had another hot shooting game against Bolton, scoring 11 points.

“We knew the shooters had to do their job again tonight against Bolton,” Stephens said. “I was able to get some good looks and hit them again.”

Westport again marked Maddie Pratt with Taylor Gough, who said she focused on keeping the senior center in front of her, as Schwoebel was ready to offer help.

Sisters Ellie (8) and Rachel (15) Storey controlled the pace of play in the backcourt.

“We were able to push the ball up the court and make some shots,” Ellie said.

“I’ve just been happy to come out and help this team out as an eighth grader,” said Rachel. “I’ve learned so much from these girls about the game.”

Ashley Connery led the Eagles with 7 points, while Pratt added 6.

× Dawson Pellerin scored 23 points as the Seton Catholic Knights scored a 56-41 win over the Schroon Lake Wildcats to win the MVAC championship Feb. 16. Photo by Jill Lobdell

KNIGHTS BEST WILDCATS

It was an inside-out night for the Seton Catholic Knights, as Dawson Pellerin scored off several offensive rebounds and inside looks in the opening half while Tom Murray and Neil Yang found their outside range in the second as the Knights scored a 15-point win over Division II champion Schroon Lake.