Lady Eagles led by seniors with championship pedigree

Beekmantown senior captain Connor Lapierre is hoping she can help lead her team to a third straight Section VII title in hockey, something she has accomplished already as a member of the Chazy varsity girl's soccer team. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAZY — It’s nice to have experience on your side.

That is what the Beekmantown girl’s hockey program is looking to pull from as they prepare for the Section VII tournament, now less than a week away.

The Eagles (10-5-0) rely on a core of four seniors in goalie Taylor Laurin, Ashley Maggy, Abby Bone and Connor Lapierre.

Along with being part of the first to Section VII championships in 2015 and 2016, the quartet have also been part of very successful fall programs in Chazy soccer (Laruin and Lapierre) and Beekmantown volleyball (Maggy and Bone).

“They know how to dig deep,” Eagles coach Ray Guay said. “If you are a leader, you are going to have the troops around you and take care of business. All four seniors are good leaders and we are going to be leaning on them both on and off the ice.”

“I try to bring that same style of leadership to hockey from soccer,” Lapierre said. “I want the best for the team and I want to win sectionals and go onto final four for my senior year and bring it home.”

“We’re not use to losing in volleyball and we don’t like to lose here,” added Bone. “I know how bad it feels and my goal is to encourage everyone to do the best we can. It is our senior year and we want to go out strong.”

With three games left in the regular season, the Eagles feel they are starting to hit their stride on the ice.

“We were shaky at first but now we have gotten more comfortable and we are playing together a lot better,” Lapierre said. “We are definitely more comfortable as a team than we were at the beginning of the season. We have to keep our heads in the game and coming into each game wanting to play.”

“We have been playing up to the level of the better teams we have played and we are continuing to play at a high level,” said Bone. “We have to keep working on our conditioning and making sure we are ready for back-to-back games and games against tougher and deeper teams.”

“We are starting to get better as a team,” said Guay. “We just have to get better conditioning because we do not have a lot of depth so we rely on two lines. Our power play needs some work and we need to have some good, hard passing. When they move the puck with hard passes it makes them skate harder and faster.”

Guay said the team has seen a more balanced scoring attack this season, as witnessed by their 5-0 win over Saranac Lake Saturday, Jan. 20, where Lapierre scored two goals while Bailey Carter, Kelsey Baker and Kirsten Villemaire all scored. Maggy and Bone each added assists, while Laurin made 15 saves in the win.

“We are getting goals from girls who have not been scoring in the past,” Guay said. “The shots have gotten harder and they have grown in their knowledge of the game.”

In order to have a successful playoff run, the Eagles will also rely on their experiences against some of the best teams in the state and region.

“I think it has been great because we have had to step up our game and it makes us work harder and we have been able to prove that we are able to play with the stronger teams,” Lapierre said.

“It’s great for us,” added Bone on playing a strong non-league schedule. “It makes us a lot stronger as a whole. We played Skaneateles which is one of the best teams in the state and we did fine against them. It shows we are right there.”

