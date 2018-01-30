Lady Eagles of Westport take lead in MVAC

× Westport’s Taylor Gough drives to the basket as Bolton defender Maria Baker looks to defend in the Jan. 24 meeting between the two teams. Gough scored 8 points for Westport in a 54-39 win. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | Stifling defense and a balanced scoring attack were the key to the Westport Lady Eagles (11-2) scoring a 54-39 win over sixth-ranked Bolton in a matchup of divisional leaders in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference Jan. 24.

Westport held a 25 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, allowing Bolton to score no more than 10 points in establishing a lead that even a 25-point quarter by Bolton could not overcome.

“One of the best defensive performances of the season for our team,” said Westport head coach Brad Rascoe after the game. “There was a lot of communication between our players that you could hear on the bench and they did a good job switching off screens. Taylor (Gough) did a great job defending the Pratt girl and making her work on offense. The intensity was there from the start until we backed off.”

“That was a very good defensive job tonight,” said Gough. “I think we are communicating well on defense and trying to play as a team on that end.”

“We definitely were talking to each other and had a very strong defensive game tonight,” said Lizzie Stephens. “We wanted to set a strong tempo.”

Bolton head coach Luke Schweickert gave all credit to his opponent for handing his team their first loss of the season (10-1).

“We got behind early and got a little bit flustered. They did a really good job with their press and we made some mistakes early that were forced by them,” he said. “They limited us on second chances and they were able to get out and run and get a lead which we had not dealt with this season. They did a really good job dictating the pace of the game.”

Along with a strong defensive effort, Westport was also able to get scoring from throughout their lineup.

While leading scorer Hannah Schwoebel had 17 points with 14 rebounds, eighth grader Rachel Storey added 10, Stephens 9 points and five assists, Gough 8 points, Ellie Storey 6 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists, while Malynda Lobdell came off the bench to score four points during the teams 10-0 run in the third quarter.