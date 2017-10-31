Lady Griffins run ends in sectional finals

× Expand Analise Burdo (7) had a strong game defending Madison Olcott.

PLATTSBURGH | While some questioned having the wind in their faces in the first of the Section VII/Class D finals Oct. 28, Moriah coach Christina Slattery saw it as the ace in the hole.

For the second straight game, a goal into the win was the difference as the Lady Vikings scored three times when they had a wind advantage in the second half for a 4-3 victory over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins.

“I don’t want to have the wind in my face in the second half when the team is tired,” Slattery said. “I always want the wind at my back in the second half and it was a factor today. I assumed the wind was going to continue. We wanted to ride with that in the second half.”

The comeback from a 3-1 halftime deficit was competed when Juliette Baker, who scored the opening goal of the second half on a corner kick rebound, rifled a shot from 40-yards away from the goal which sailed high and over the hands of Griffin Keeper Malynda Lobdell.

“It meant the world to me to get back with my hard working and dedicated team because soccer is my sport and I love playing with this team,” Baker said. “I saw an open shot off a great pass from Stephania and I thought, why not. It went in and it was just an unbelievable feeling.”

“Juliette is one of the most trustworthy, consistent players we have,” Zelinski said. “We have changed our formation a lot this year and focused on having strong defense and look to keep the middle stable. I think we did a good job being confident and get the ball to people like Juliette.”

“I knew Juliette was going to pound that ball,” Slattery said. “She was doubting herself some in the first half and I don’t know why. Stephania is a bull in a China shop. She wants it and she will give you everything.”

Ellie Storey scored all three goals for the Griffins in the first half, but Moriah was able to get one goal from Hailey Crossman before halftime. Crossman also scored in the second half, collecting a pair of rebounds and converting on the third opportunity.