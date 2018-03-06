Lady Knights earn first Class C title for MVAC

× The Seton Catholic Lady Knights won their first Section VII/Class C title since 2008 with an overtime victory over Northern Adirondack March 2. See more photos from this game at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Rachel Racette found herself surrounded by pressure in the Section VII/Class C title game March 2.

Racette stepped up, hitting key free throws in regulation and overtime as the Seton Catholic Lady Knights scored a 55-49 win over four-time defending champion Northern Adirondack.

“We always practice free throws when we are tired in practice,” Racette said. “We work on having confidence on every shot and I just kept telling myself to calm down and do what I always do.”

Nicole Bullock sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

“I was hoping to make them,” Bullock said. “I wanted to make the team proud.”

The win not only ended a four year stretch for the Bobcats, but gave Seton Catholic its first title since 2008 and first Class C title for an MVAC school since the current structuring of the section.

“They have worked very hard all season, and I knew we were going to make a run,” Seton head coach Donna Dixon-Vosh said. “They seemed tired heading toward overtime, so my goal was to push the envelope.”

“We were able to pass the ball well and play strong defense,” said Gretchen Zalis, who scored 19 points in the win. “This is so amazing. We have worked together for so long and have worked hard to get to this moment and win a sectional title.”

Bullock added 15 points while Racette finished with 9. Also scoring for the Knights was Haley Murnane, who scored 12.

“I have been putting in so much work and practicing as hard as I can to help this team win,” Murnane said. “It feels amazing to win and I am so proud to be a part of this.”

For the Bobcats, Paige Chilton scored 24 points to lead the team, finishing her stellar career with 1,096 points, tying her with AVCS alum Meghan Strong for 43rd on the Section VII career scoring list.

Kira LaBarge added 11 points, while Emily Peryea had 10, Emily Brooks 2 and Avery Lambert 2.

The Knights are scheduled to travel to Saratoga High School Wednesday, March 7, to face Section II champion Mekeel Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Mekeel defeated NAC in the regional final round last season.

— Want to see the game again? Watch it on the Sun Community News Facebook Page under videos.