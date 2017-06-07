Lady Panthers fall to perennial power Fort Ann in regional finals

× Amber DuShane hit a homerun in her final at-bat as a member of the Panthers. Photo by Jill Lobdell

MOREAU — It was the unstoppable force against the immovable object.

For what seems like an annual affair and result, the Crown Point varsity softball team was limited to a pair of hits by Fort Ann in a 4-1 loss in the Class D Regional finals June 2.

“Overall I was pleased with the team’s effort,” Panther coach Mike Ross said about the season. “We had a few games with no errors and Shawna only allowed 10 walks against 66 strike outs and was co-owner of a no hitter in her first year as a pitcher. Being a self taught pitcher, you couldn’t ask for more.”

McIntosh again shined on the mound despite the result, as she also only gave up a pair of hits while striking out one. The Cardinals were able to take advantage of a pair of Crown Point errors.

The lone extra base hit of the game gave the Panthers their only run as senior Amber Dushane ended her career with a bang — a solo shot to put the Panthers on the board at 2-1 in the top of the fourth, just after the Cardinals had scored three in the previous inning.

“Fort Ann is a good team and for us to stay with them was nice,” Ross said. “It’s a tribute to our girls to play a team of that caliber for seven innings. I think their coach said their record was 17-3, that’s a far cry from our 9-1 overall record.”

Ross said the way the 2017 season played out, starting with the wild winter, did not help his team.

“I thought the season was short, we only had eight games on our schedule and one of them was forfeited to us,” Ross said. “Only playing seven games throughout the season leaves us at a disadvantage when it comes sectional time. It didn’t help matters that vacation and the senior trip ran through the season and it rained nearly every day.”

Ross added he would like to see a more balanced schedule next season.

“We had to play Schroon/Bolton twice and I know some of the others in our league only played them once,” he said. “It would be nice if we could go back to the way it used to be and play teams in our division twice and the southern division once. That would give us 12 games and prepare us better for the sectionals and regionals.”