Lady Pats shock Knights

Saranac | The first upset of the Section VII playoffs came Oct. 19 when the fourth seeded AuSable Valley Patriots knocked out the top seed in the Class C pool, Seton Catholic, as Dru Gravelle scored in the 74th minute. “We are happy with the win and how it turned out,” Pats coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “Seton played a great game, very aggressive. They came out much better than I thought they were going to and we came out much slower than I thought we were going to. It was a great game over all. Very even on both sides. They took it to us much more than we expected them to, but we knew that once it got under 10 minutes, whoever scored was going to be the winner and thank God it was us.” Koree Stillwell stopped 12 shots in the win, while Leah Walker had seven saves for the Knights.“Seton played a great game,” Bourgeois said. “Their keeper was doing well. Their team did awesome back there. I can’t say enough good stuff about them and my team to.” Bourgeois also commended his younger players. “With all my younger players that came in, my JV, because we were down to two varsity subs. All my seven JV team call-ups did well wherever I plugged them in and did all that I needed them to do.”

Bobcats advanceIn the second game of the Class C semifinals, the Northern Adirondack Bobcats jumped out on the Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels as Avery Lambert opened the game with a goal and Katee Brothers closed scoring in the first half en route to a 2-0 win over the Sentinels, earning a return trip to the Class C finals where they are the three-time defending champions. “I was proud of them,” coach Kelly Gilmore said after the game. “We came in with a good game plan. We marked up the Pike girl and the Purkey girl. They hurt us before. I told the girls if they played hard and aggressive, then we would win the game and they did it.” The Bobcats also made a change to their lineup, putting goalie Paige Chilton onto the field and having Aiden Lambert play in net. “We experimented with it for half the game last week,” Gilmore said. “Paige has been our keeper for the last three and half years solid as a rock and we wanted to give her a chance to play in the field on senior night. Aiden Lambert looked good in it. Paige helped out in the field and I let her make the decision on where she wanted to go. She’s a senior and she chose the field. She helped and contributed a lot out there and was good.”