Lady Pats shock Knights

Saranac | The first upset of the Section VII playoffs came Oct. 19 when the fourth seeded AuSable Valley Patriots knocked out the top seed in the Class C pool, Seton Catholic, as Dru Gravelle scored in the 74th minute. “We are happy with the win and how it turned out,” Pats coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “Seton played a great game, very aggressive. They came out much better than I thought they were going to and we came out much slower than I thought we were going to. It was a great game over all. Very even on both sides. They took it to us much more than we expected them to, but we knew that once it got under 10 minutes, whoever scored was going to be the winner and thank God it was us.” Koree Stillwell stopped 12 shots in the win, while Leah Walker had seven saves for the Knights.“Seton played a great game,” Bourgeois said. “Their keeper was doing well. Their team did awesome back there. I can’t say enough good stuff about them and my team to.” Bourgeois also commended his younger players. “With all my younger players that came in, my JV, because we were down to two varsity subs. All my seven JV team call-ups did well wherever I plugged them in and did all that I needed them to do.”
Bobcats advanceIn the second game of the Class C semifinals, the Northern Adirondack Bobcats jumped out on the Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels as Avery Lambert opened the game with a goal and Katee Brothers closed scoring in the first half en route to a 2-0 win over the Sentinels, earning a return trip to the Class C finals where they are the three-time defending champions. “I was proud of them,” coach Kelly Gilmore said after the game. “We came in with a good game plan. We marked up the Pike girl and the Purkey girl. They hurt us before. I told the girls if they played hard and aggressive, then we would win the game and they did it.” The Bobcats also made a change to their lineup, putting goalie Paige Chilton onto the field and having Aiden Lambert play in net. “We experimented with it for half the game last week,” Gilmore said. “Paige has been our keeper for the last three and half years solid as a rock and we wanted to give her a chance to play in the field on senior night. Aiden Lambert looked good in it. Paige helped out in the field and I let her make the decision on where she wanted to go. She’s a senior and she chose the field. She helped and contributed a lot out there and was good.”
Griffins defeat Jaguars in the Class D quarterfinal round, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins held a 24-9 advantage in shots and controlled most of the game in a 1-0 win over Division III champion Johnsburg Oct. 19. Taylor Gough scored the lone goal on a rebound play in the 13th minute of play, as Malynda Lobdell made eight saves for the Griffins, who bore down on defense in the second half, allowing only two shots by the Jaguars. “We kept playing the style of ball that we have,” coach Aubrey Pulsifer said after the game. “They all did a wonderful job. They played with a lot of heart and never gave up. We look forward and play the same style that we do regardless on who we play.” “I think our defense works really well getting the ball up to our Forwards and our wings and building as a team,” sweeper Hannah Schwoebel said. “I think that our urgency on our defense on getting the ball forward is really important to our team.”
Eagles advance at George Brendler Field, the top seeded Chazy Lady Eagles scored two goals in each half to earn a 4-1 win over eighth seed Keene Oct. 19. Lindsey Gilmore, who moved up to play the attacking midfielder, opened the scoring for the Eagles and then assisted on the other three goals scored by Amelia Stevens, Mackenzie Guay and Olivia McLennan. Abby Gonyo had four saves in the win, while Alyssa Summo had 12 for Keene and Brenna DeWalt added two more. Elly Smith scored the lone goal for Keene.“We have been coming together as a team well,” coach Sam Signor said. “We stressed all season long playing together as a team. We had a great week of practice and everyone was focused. We have had some injuries and we brought three girls up from the JV team and all three played extremely well.”
Vikings win in OT. The third seed Moriah Vikings needed extra time in their game against sixth seed Crown Point Oct. 19, but Madison Olcott scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Maddie Morgan in the second overtime for a 2-1 win over the Panthers. Crown Point held an early 1-0 lead as Shawna McIntosh scored in the 19th minute, with Olcott scoring in the 69th and 95th minutes for the Vikings. Sam Hayes made nine saves in the win, while Hannah Palmer made 18 for the Panthers.
Bombers slip past Wildcats. Returning from injury, Mackenzie Kondrat sent the Lady Blue Bombers into the sectional semifinals with a 77th minute goal as second seed Lake Placid defeated seventh seed Schroon Lake Oct, 19 completing a Division II sweep over Division III team for the second year in a row. Shelby Jewtraw made five saves for the Bombers, while Alora Bearor had 14 for Schroon Lake.