Lady Saints three point shooting too much for Eagles

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell

TROY — It came early and often.

Hannah Strawn rotated corners on three straight three-point shots, giving Seton Catholic of Binghamton a 9-0 lead over the Beekmantown Eagles in their way to a 79-54 win in the NYSPHSAA Class B girls semifinals March 17.

In all, the Lady Saints connected on 11 three-point attempts, compared to just one from Kenna Guynup of the Eagles in the fourth quarter.

"They hit such a high percentage of three pointers out there we just could not keep up," head coach Greg Waters said after the game. "Those first three shots hurt, but we called a timeout and I thought we played better throughout. We wanted a game in the 60s and that is really what we got, they just hit such a high percentage from outside."

Waters said the Eagles also did not benefit from the same advantages they had a week ago against Glen's Falls in the regional final.

"We have been a fast transition team all season, but I think their speed surprised us at the open," he said. "We were not getting the bounces inside where the ball went into the basket, not getting the first rebound and the deflections seemed to go their way. We were able to do what we wanted to at times on the inside and with penetration, but they would always respond with a big three."

Guynup led the Eagles with 15 points, while Brooke Bjelko finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordanne Manney and Bailee Mull had strong second halves, as the duo scored 8 and 6 points, respectively, all in the second 16 minutes. Gabrielle Rowell also scored 6, while Sierra Gowette added 4 and Alyssa Waters scored 2 while avoiding fouling out after picking up her fourth with 1:53 left in the first half.

The game completed an impressive run for the group of Beekmantown seniors which included Guynup, Rowell, Bjelko, Manney, Mull and reserve Kiersten Harvey.

"This is the first girls varsity team to make a state semifinal," Waters said. "These girls have been together for a long time and they really bought in to everything they had to do in the offseason with AAU and conditioning. Sure, they are sad now, but I think they are going to have a lot of smiles when they look back at what they have accomplished."

For the Saints, Lexus Lacey led a balanced attack with 19 points, while Ava McCann scored 16, Hannah Strawn 14 and Julia Hauer 10 points to go with 13 rebounds.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a record of 23-2.