Lady Sentinels return to state play

PLATTSBURGH — The Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels must have listened to their baseball counterparts about wanting to get out to an early lead.

The Lady Sentinels sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring eight runs as they cruised to a 10-3 win in the Section VII/Class C softball championship game Wednesday at Cardinal Park.

“It was great for us to gain some confidence, but we still knew we had to play hard,” centerfielder Kristen Palandrani said.

“It was a good inning and a great way to start the game,” said catcher Carly Campney, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI in the first inning alone.

“We were hitting the ball into gaps, so we definitely earned all those runs,” coach Eric Mullen said. “I think it allowed Cyley (Quigley) to settle down in the circle.”

Quigley went the distance for the Sentinels, allowing three runs on eight hits.

All three runs came in the top of the fourth as Kendra Christensen scored on a wild pitch with Danielle Dubay and Ellaina Bowlen scoring on a double by eighth place hitter Emma Prentiss.

“We knew they could hit but I was confident in the defense behind me and there was never any doubt,” said Quigley.

Quigley earned the 11th straight sectional title for the Sentinels, replacing all state pitcher Hannah Ross in the circle.

“They are definitely big shoes to fill,” Quigley said. “I am glad to have been a part of the team’s success and help win this title.”

“She has been doing great,” shortstop Haleigh Wright said. “She came into the season really strong and she has been working hard all season.”

“This started last season when Cyley embraced her roll behind Hannah and when she came into this season, you could see Cyley wanted the job and she has excelled.”

Wright went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI while walking in her first two at-bats. She also shined at the plate, starting a pair of double plays and recording the final out.

“Those are my favorite plays,” Wright said of the double plays. “They always get everyone up and excited.”

“She definitely has been huge all year,” Mullen said. “We built the team around our defense with Haleigh in the middle of it all as the leader. As good as she is offensively, she has been just as important in the field.”

Both double plays came after Patriots leadoff hitter Dru Gravelle had reached base on singles, finishing 2-for-4.

Bowlen also had a strong game, coming on in relief of starting pitcher Kourtney Keenan in the first and going 5-and-a-third innings, allowing two earned on five hits and striking out six.

“We had not seen Kourtney before and I was pleased with how the team reacted,” Mullen said. “Ellaina came in and she has a great change of speed and pitched a great game.”

The Sentinels start their regional run next Thursday, June 1, against Section X’s St. Lawrence at Potsdam State as the team tries to return to the NYSPHSAA Final Four for the second year.