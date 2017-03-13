Lady Vikings earn final four bid in overtime

× Moriah’s Makayla Stockwell drives past North Warren’s Madasyn Bush in the Class D regional final March 11. Moriah earned it’s first trip to the NYSPHSAA Class D final four in their fourth consecutive attempt. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — For a fourth straight year, it appeared the Moriah Vikings girls varsity basketball team would end their season in regionals against North Warren March 11.

Down 43-36 to North Warren late in the fourth quarter, the Lady Vikings started a run which would earn them a return trip back to Hudson Valley Community College and the Class D final four with a 56-53 overtime win.

“This is a lot of relief,” said coach Steve Pelkey. “These girls have worked so hard to get here. They did it not for themselves but every other team who has been here and was not able to make it. The way they did it, as well, we never gave up.”

The Vikings were able to close the fourth quarter gap to 45-42 with under 20 seconds remaining before a turnover by North Warren center Madasyn Bush gave the Vikings the ball back, with McKenzie Sprague hitting a game-tying three-pointer with three seconds left off an assist by Madison Olcott.

“All the pressure was on me,” Sprague said. “There was no secret in the huddle, coach said the ball was going to me and it was my shot. It felt good coming off my hand.”

“I had all the confidence in the world on that shot,” Olcott said. “She is always very good on those shots and she is the best shooter on the team.”

“We said it was going to be a pick-and-pop play for McKenzie and Maddy,” Pelkey said. “She knew it was all on her. I don’t know if I wanted her to take that deep of a three, but she stepped up and made it.”

The teams remained deadlocked into the overtime period until the 19.7 mark, when Hailey Crossman was fouled grabbing a rebound.

“I was so nervous - I still don’t think I know for sure what happened,” Crossman said. “I was nervous at the line, I was nervous when I shot the ball. I’m just so happy they went in because we work on foul shooting all the time.”

With 12.2 seconds left, Halee Calabrese was able to gab a loose ball and get to the foul line herself, scoring on her second shot to give the Vikings the 56-53 edge.

“It was a different nervousness not hitting the first one, a little but more pressure, but I focused on the second one and was able to hit it. It moved the lead to where they needed a three.”

Sprague finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Makayla Stockwell scored 12 points to go with five rebounds and five steals.

“I honestly just practiced a lot more, on my offense this year,” Stockwell said on the offensive increase in her game over the season. “I felt closer to my team this year and that really helped. They supported me a lot and gave me confidence. I am as happy as I have ever been right now.”

“She has a lot of potential and she has worked hard over the summer and earned everything she got this year,” Pelkey said of Stockwell. “She is our best defensive player, she hits the boards hard, especially on offense and she has a ton of athletic potential.”

In overtime, Olcott started to establish herself as a force, scoring four points on the interior and adding a pair of assists to a 10 points, 10 rebound and 8 assist night before fouling out with 37 seconds remaining.

“The kids coming off the bench really stepped up tonight,” Olcott said. “McKenzie had a lot of good looks. It wasn’t my best night but everyone else stepped up.”

“Madison was fantastic,” Pelkey said. “Our bench played phenomenally today, in the last four minutes and overtime.”

Calabrese finished with 4 points and 7 rebounds, while Lillian Perry and Crossman each added 2 points and Emily Haase had one rebound late in overtime, setting up the final free throws.

For the Bobcats, Madasyn Bush finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Alyssa Dewar scored 8, Sarah Stewart 7, Hannah Kenney 6, Sydney Gagnon 3 and Alyssa Kramar 2.

Final Four

With the win, the Lady Vikings will now head back to Hudson Valley Community College Saturday, March 18, for a game which two years ago would have been part of the regional tournament as they play Section X’s Heuvelton (25-1) at 9 a.m., the second ranked team in the state who has captured the last two NYSPHSAA Class D championships.

The Bulldogs scored a 64-49 win over Immaculate Heart in the regional finals to advance, with 2015 and 2016 Class D Player of the Year Paige McCormick scoring 32 points and gabbing 18 rebounds, 12 on the offensive glass. Madison McCormick added 7 points in the win.