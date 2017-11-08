Lady Vikings soccer ready for Cortland

× Expand Photo by Stacey Ashline-Hayes Mckayla Stockwell of Moriah runs a stride ahead of an Edwards-Knox player in an attempt to control the ball in the Class D regional finals Nov. 4.

PORT HENRY | For Maddie Olcott and several members of the Moriah Vikings varsity soccer team, making history is nothing new to them.

Last March, a number of the ladies who make up the soccer roster earned the school’s first trip to the NYSPHSAA girl’s basketball final four.

Last Saturday, they broke open the record books again, becoming the first girl’s soccer team in school history to make a NYSPHSAA Final Four.

“I’m not sure 100 percent that it has sunk in yet,” coach Christina Slattery said. “I can say that for myself that it hasn’t completely sunk in yet. I’m not sure that they get how amazing this is because I don’t get it yet.”

“I have never have thought about it until I went home on Saturday and my dad said that you’re so lucky you have accomplished all these things,” Olcott said. “He said we never did this when he was in school and I thought about it, we are lucky to have been there and to win multiple titles like that.”

The Vikings scored a 3-2 win over Edwards-Knox at Plattsburgh High School Nov. 4 to advance to the Final Four, as Juliette Baker, Stephania Zelinski and Olcott each scored in the win, with Zelinski scoring an equalizer with her team down 2-1 in the second half and Olcott scoring the game-winning goal.

It was the second time in as many weeks the Vikings faced a deficit and won, trailing 3-1 to Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport in the sectional finals.

“I just feel like they can play,” Slattery said about the comeback. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, they will keep playing.”

The Vikings will now play Poland, a state finalist from a year ago, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. at Homer High School in the Cortland area.

“I think we are going to do the same thing that we normally do,” Slattery said. “If we need to adjust, then we will adjust.”

“The key is just to have fun,” Olcott said. “Obviously we lost our final four game in basketball and that sucked. But just to get there is an accomplishment in itself. I do think we can win this game. I don’t think we can pull anything from basketball. I just think that we have to want it.”