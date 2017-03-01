Lake George advances to Class C semifinals; NW almost beats Argyle

× Expand Photo provided The 2016-17 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Ian Devlin, Kalab Helms, Alex Jones, Zeke Reynolds, Caleb Scrime, Jacab Helms, (row 2): Nick Ure, Scott McLaughlin, Mason Flatley, Steve Colletti, Zack Layton and Nick Hoffis.

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Boys Basketball team won two games in the Section II Class C tournament this last week, earning a berth in the semifinals after a 65-46 victory over Schoharie on Feb. 24.

The quarterfinal game started off with a 15-3 scoring rampage by the Warriors, and their lead was widened with their 18-11 third quarter.

Teamwork and a balanced scoring attack by Lake George, now 17-5, made the difference in the game. While Schoharie depended on top scorer Mitch Barton to secure the largest share of their points, all Warriors made substantial contributions.

Mason Flatley lead Lake George with 16 points and 8 rebounds, followed by Caleb Scrime with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Shooting point guard Alex Jones was next with 13 points and 6 assists. Scott McLaughlin added 10 points. Kaleb Helms added 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Nick Ure contributed 3 points and Zeke Reynolds tallied 2 points and 6 assists.

The victory puts Lake George in the Class C semifinals against Granville, 7:30 p.m. Thursday March 2 at the Glens Falls Civic Center. The winner of that game will advance to the Class C championship game, to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, also in the civic center.

Three days earlier, Lake George beat Cambridge 65-39 in the opening round of the tournament. Their victory featured hot shooting from behind the arc. A total of 11 three-point shots were sunk by the Warriors.

Caleb Scrime was the game’s high scorer with 20 points, including 3 three-point shots, plus 9 rebounds. Mason Flatley added 16 points, with 4 from downtown, and point guard Alex Jones contributed 18 points including 2 treys, plus 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Nick Ure added 2 three-point shots. Ian Devlin contributed 3 points and Zeke Reynolds did his part with 2 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Shawn Lemieux lead Cambridge with 12 points.

× Expand The 2016-17 North Warren High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Isaiah Russo, Craig Daniels, Joe Phelps, Patrick Terry, Joe Sapienza, Brett Lail, Morris Hsu, (row 2): coach Jeremy Whipple, Hayden Smith, Jack Buckman, Will Schwarz, Tim Lucid and Steve Monroe. (Not pictured): Jesse Schwarz.

North Warren splits tourney games

North Warren opened their sectional play Feb. 21 with a 65-61 win over New Lebanon but endured a loss four days later. They earned their early-tournament victory by surging to the lead with a 17-11 third quarter and then staving off a New Lebanon comeback in the game’s final seconds with some dramatic action.

With the Cougars trailing by one point with 21 seconds left in the game, Stephen Monroe hit a 3-point shot with which his team regained a two-point lead. Seconds later, he grabbed a vital rebound after a New Lebanon shot, and Hayden Smith’s basket in the final seconds sealed the win.

Against New Lebanon, Hayden Smith was high scorer for the Cougars with 18 points. Stephen Monroe followed with 12 points, including 4 three-pointers. Patrick Terry scored 11 points, and Joe Sapienza tallied 9 including 2 treys. Jack Buckman contributed 6 points; Joe Phelps scored 5; and Jesse Schwarz added 4 in the balanced scoring attack.

Clayton Erickson of New Lebanon scored a game-high 21 points.

In the game against Argyle held Feb. 25 in Stillwater, the Scots dampened the Cougars’ offense as well as their tourney Class D title hopes, defeating North Warren 73-54 on the back of Adirondack League All-Star Kobe Lufkin’s 32 points.

The Warriors put up a formidable fight, containing the Scots and maintaining a lead for the first three quarters. At the beginning of the last stanza, North Warren lead 42-40, but the Scots poured in 33 points in the last 8 minutes to win the game.

For the Cougars, Hayden Smith was top scorer with 18 points. Steven Monroe followed with 11 points, along with Jack Buckman’s 10. Patrick Terry scored 9 points, followed by Joe Sapienza with 4 and Joe Phelps with 2.