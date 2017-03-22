Lake George advances to state title game, falls to Moravia

× Caleb Scrime looks toward Kaleb Helms as he drives into the lane against Moravia in the NYSPHSAA Class C championship game March 18 in Binghamton. Photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BINGHAMTON — For the third time in five years, the Lake George Warriors found themselves in the Class C state championship game March 18 in Binghamton.

Winning the previous two, the Warriors were unable to solve Moravia, as the Blue Devils jumped out to a 28-16 halftime lead and won their first state championship over Lake George by a final score of 54-39.

“I thought we had our chances, we just shot into some hard luck,” head coach Dave Jones said after the game. “That’s not an excuse, missing shots is just part of the game. We just didn’t put together the type of run that we needed to in order to get back into that game.”

Jones said the Moravia defense was able to close in on the hot-shooting duo of Caleb Scrime and Mason Flately, holding them to 11 and 6 points, respectively. Both players were named to the All-Tournament team.

“They were very active on defense closing and defending along the arc and made it very difficult to get clean look at shots,” Jones said. “We could’ve done a better job moving the ball and getting better opportunities and getting that one extra pass.”

He added they could not find an answer without Moravia stepping up to the challenge.

“It’s part of being a champion team,” Jones said. “When we were getting the lead down and we were cutting it close or causing any type of adversity, one of their players stepped up and made a play. Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t knock down those shots that would have done the same for us.”

Senior Kaleb Helms led the Warriors with 12 points in the game, while Alex Jones added 10. They joined Scrime and Flately as the only players to score.

Senior Zeke Reynolds led the team with 5 rebounds.

“Zeke is the core of the senior class,” Jones said. “He is the guy who has been with us for three years and anchors our defense. The rest of the seniors have really worked hard for us the past three years and Zeke has been their leader and the mainstay.”

Jones said the team had a lot to be proud of in the end, being in the final game of the season for Class C schools.

“The last thing I said to them is that it is hard to put this into perspective,” he said. “I told them that they were playing on the last night and their is a lot to be proud of. They had a long battle throughout the season with a lot of ups and downs. I thought we handled it with a lot of maturity and that is the reason we made it here today.”

The Warriors found out when they arrived in Binghamton they had received one kind of honor before the ball was even tipped, as the giant posters draped around town and the Veterans Memorial Arena all showed the team hoisting the 2015 state championship trophy.

“The kids got a big kick out of that and see themselves on the posters,” Jones said. “We are going to try and get on of those for our school.”

Warriors convincing in final four win

The Warriors dominated the second and fourth quarters against Northstar Christian Academy March 17, outscoring NSA 16-4 in the second 24-18 in the fourth to score a 65-49 victory and advance to the NYSPHSAA Class C championship game.

Caleb Scrime and Mason Flately again controlled the offensive side of the ball for the Warriors, with Scrime scoring 22 and Flately adding 20 in the win. Alex Jones followed with 9, while Zack Layton added 7, Zeke Reynolds 5 and Kaleb Helms 2.

Reynolds led the team with 13 rebounds, while Flately added 10 and Scrime 8 to go with 5 assists, while Jones added 6 helpers in the win.