Lake George basketball team hailed for their state championship and 28-0 season

Photo by Thom Randall
After several area officials praised Lake George Basketball Coach Dave Jones for his abilities at a celebration honoring his 1987 team for winning the state championship, Jones defers credit to others, while his players (rear row) and fellow coaches (front) listen.
LAKE GEORGE | With fanfare and plenty of praise, dozens of Lake George High School students, their parents, teachers, coaches and school administrators celebrated the varsity boys basketball team’s recent state Class C Championship.
Launching the tribute event, held April 12 in the high school gym, the players paraded across the hardwoods, lead by the school’s drum corps.
Lake George Athletic Director Kyle Manny, emcee for the event, described how the basketball team was able to accomplish this “amazing ride” of a 28-0 undefeated season and capture the state championship.
“The energy and effort you played with was truly amazing and inspiring,” Manny said, looking at the team players.
He also praised the basketball program’s coaches — head varsity coach Dave Jones, his assistant Tim Kissane, JV coach Greg Luckenbaugh and modified coaches Brian Farenell and Blake White — for their work training and mentoring the athletes through the years.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) praised the players, coaches, teachers, fans and parents for the Warrior basketball program winning three state titles in five years.
“This is a result of the athletes working really hard as well as the dedication of the coaching staff,” she said. “It takes a village to support accomplishments like this.”
Longtime game announcer and scorekeeper Bill Wetherbee introduced the 2017-18 players one by one: seniors Caleb Scrime, Alex Jones, Nick Hoffis and Jacab Helms; and juniors Mason Flatley, Chris Becker, Kagen Helms, Daniel Pushor, Mike Johnson, Colin Leonelli, Alex Leonelli and Connor Vidnansky.
Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the championship run was due to the team’s depth of talent, and resilience — how in each game, a different player would lead the charge to victory.
“This is team without superstars — they are all stars, and that’s what made them all successful,” he said. “This year’s team was deeply skilled — a real ‘mixed bag’ of players with a lot of experience, height and speed,” he said.
Dickinson added that considering he had given two other similar speeches following Warrior basketball championships, their varsity coach deserved credit.
“Blame it all on Dave Jones. He knows basketball, he knows what it takes to get athletes to work together and win, to be ready mentally and physically, stay focused and never, never give up,” he said.
Superintendent of Schools Lynn Rutnik described Jones as “kind, caring and committed.”
Citing synergy between the coaches and the team, she said that the 2017-18 basketball players were resolute about reaching their goals. She said she wasn’t at all surprised that the team won the state championship.
“I had no doubt they’d pull it off,” she said.
Rutnik also focused on the players’ commitment.
“On snow days, while the majority of the student body was rejoicing, the basketball players would be calling up, wondering whether they could get into the school to practice,” she said.
School Board President Tim Collins said that the team’s success was due to its collaborative nature.
“This was a very talented team, unselfish, working so well together — all of them regularly scored in the double-digits,” he said. Their championship was a team effort all the way around,” he said.
Manny described the abilities and strategies that took the team to the state’s supreme title in the sport.
“Offensively this team had so many weapons — the fast break ability; Alex Jones, Mason Flatley, Caleb Scrime and the other players shooting from the outside; feeding the big man Chris Becker in the post; or a dribble drive from Nick Hoffis — and don’t forget the depth from the bench,” he said. “Also, this team showed a passion for playing tough defense and rebounding, starting with the half-court trap, the ability to change between multiple zone ‘looks,’ and man-to-man seamlessly.”
High School principal Fran Cocozza said the players were dedicated to the sport, and to working together.
“The season was magical and exciting on so many levels,” he said.
Manny praised Coach Jones for his career record of 360 basketball victories — a 78 percent winning percentage — since becoming varsity coach in 1998.
Jones started as JV coach at Lake George in 1990. Manny noted that over 21 years, Jones’ teams won eight league championships, six Section II titles, five regional championships and competed in five state tournaments, winning three of them.
“He has not only won state championships, but he has instilled values in these young men along this journey that will be with them forever,” he said.
Coach Jones deferred credit to community members, school personnel, businesses, and families for their support and to former Athletic Director Cathy Stanilka for organizing team fundraisers.
Stanilka recalled teaching Jones when he was a student; Jones played varsity basketball at Lake George High from 1982 to 1984.
“I have watched Dave become the man and coach he is today,” she said. “He always had a passion for basketball and was a student of the game. I have never seen Dave get out-coached, tactically or strategically, especially in the fourth quarter, which is a credit to his preparation and knowledge.”
After the team’s point guard Alex Jones cut down a piece of the net at the ceremony’s conclusion — along with each of his teammates — he revealed one of his father’s uncanny abilities.
“Honestly, during games my dad figures out what play the opposing team is going to do next, and he tells us how to respond,” he said, adding that his father also scouts out opponents in advance.
Emerging from the locker room after giving his players a post-celebration debriefing, Coach Jones repeated thoughts he shared minutes earlier with his athletes.
“What I’ll remember about this team is the players’ ability to give their very best every day,” he said. “Every game, we got from each athlete what they were able to give that day. That’s what this group was really good at, man for man.”
Jones noted that the team’s core group of Caleb Scrime, Alex Jones, Mason, and Nick Hoffis played together for three solid years on varsity, which helped build their chemistry.
As people left the gym, Scrime offered his thoughts. “Our state championship and 28-0 season was accomplished through teamwork, hard work and composure — staying relaxed and working together,” he said.
His teammate Jacab Helms offered similar thoughts.
“Winning game after game was pretty crazy — the team was light about it; we had fun with it.”
Nick Hoffis said the secret was years of hard work.
“Every day at practice and in games, our coach pushed to do our best,” he said. “Coach Jones really knows how to get to players individually — how to get the best out of each player.”