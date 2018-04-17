Lake George basketball team hailed for their state championship and 28-0 season

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall After several area officials praised Lake George Basketball Coach Dave Jones for his abilities at a celebration honoring his 1987 team for winning the state championship, Jones defers credit to others, while his players (rear row) and fellow coaches (front) listen.

LAKE GEORGE | With fanfare and plenty of praise, dozens of Lake George High School students, their parents, teachers, coaches and school administrators celebrated the varsity boys basketball team’s recent state Class C Championship.

Launching the tribute event, held April 12 in the high school gym, the players paraded across the hardwoods, lead by the school’s drum corps.

Lake George Athletic Director Kyle Manny, emcee for the event, described how the basketball team was able to accomplish this “amazing ride” of a 28-0 undefeated season and capture the state championship.

“The energy and effort you played with was truly amazing and inspiring,” Manny said, looking at the team players.

He also praised the basketball program’s coaches — head varsity coach Dave Jones, his assistant Tim Kissane, JV coach Greg Luckenbaugh and modified coaches Brian Farenell and Blake White — for their work training and mentoring the athletes through the years.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) praised the players, coaches, teachers, fans and parents for the Warrior basketball program winning three state titles in five years.

“This is a result of the athletes working really hard as well as the dedication of the coaching staff,” she said. “It takes a village to support accomplishments like this.”

Longtime game announcer and scorekeeper Bill Wetherbee introduced the 2017-18 players one by one: seniors Caleb Scrime, Alex Jones, Nick Hoffis and Jacab Helms; and juniors Mason Flatley, Chris Becker, Kagen Helms, Daniel Pushor, Mike Johnson, Colin Leonelli, Alex Leonelli and Connor Vidnansky.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the championship run was due to the team’s depth of talent, and resilience — how in each game, a different player would lead the charge to victory.

“This is team without superstars — they are all stars, and that’s what made them all successful,” he said. “This year’s team was deeply skilled — a real ‘mixed bag’ of players with a lot of experience, height and speed,” he said.

Dickinson added that considering he had given two other similar speeches following Warrior basketball championships, their varsity coach deserved credit.

“Blame it all on Dave Jones. He knows basketball, he knows what it takes to get athletes to work together and win, to be ready mentally and physically, stay focused and never, never give up,” he said.