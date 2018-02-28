Lake George boys cruise in Sectionals

Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Jacab Helms, Alex Leonelli, Alex Jones, Caleb Scrime, Colin Leonelli, Michael Johnson, (rear) Riley Orr, Kagan Helms, Nick Hoffis, Mason Flatley, and Chris Becker, Daniel Pushor and Connor Vidnansky.
LAKE GEORGE | Ranked No. 1 in the state, the Lake George Boys Basketball team lived up to their billing this week, defeating two rivals with ease in the opening rounds of the Section II Class C tournament..
Lake George’s girls basketball team, however, had its season end Feb. 23 with an upset loss in the Sectional quarterfinals.
Ranked as high as No. 10 in the state this year, they lost to unranked Greenville, which had beaten Warrensburg in the opening round three days earlier.
In their first game of the tournament on Feb. 20, Lake George boys defeated Galway 71-51. Mason Flatley earned top-scorer honors for the matchup with 23 points and 5 rebounds, and center Chris Becker followed with 20 points alongside 14 rebounds.
Contributing were point guard Alex Jones with 11 points and four assists; Caleb Scrime, 9 points; Kagen Helms, 6; and Nick Hoffis, 2. Mike Sowle was top scorer for Galway with 11 points.
Scrime — who also had six rebounds and four assists — tallied his 1,000th career point late in the fourth quarter.
Three days later, Lake George, utilizing their trademark balanced offense — defeated Stillwater by a dominating 69-37 margin in the Sectional quarterfinals played at Hudson Valley Community College.
In this Warrior victory — powered by their 21-7 third quarter surge — Flatley was top scorer with 15 points. Alex Jones followed with 14— including four three-pointers; Becker followed with 13 points; and Caleb Scrime added 8. Contributing were Connor Vidnansky with 6 points, Jacab Helms with 5 points, plus Nick Hoffis and Alex Leonelli with 4 each.
Brian McNeill lead Stillwater with 11 points.
Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Sam Jeckel (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Rachel Jaeger (Fr. Pt.Gd.), Jade Baker (Jr. Gd.), Mikayla Duffy (Fr. Fwd.), (rear): Mirissa Schmeelke (Jr.), Nikki Hladik (Jr. Fwd.), Graceann Bennett (Jr. Ctr.), Alysia Kane (Jr. Pt.Gd.), and Rachel Green (Jr. Fwd.). (Not pictured): Ava Pushor (Soph. Ctr.)
LAKE GEORGE GIRLS OUSTED IN QUARTERFINALS
The Lake George girls basketball team won the opening round of the Section II Class C tournament Feb. 20 by defeating Rensselaer 62-56.
Leading the charge was Lake George junior Graceann Bennett, who as a freshman alongside her older sister Mackenzie, led their 2015-16 team to the Section II Class C championship.
Against Rensselaer, Bennett scored 24 points as well as blocking 5 shots and grabbing 23 rebounds (the latter not unexpected, considering that on Dec. 29 she set a new school record in both single-game and career rebounding).
In Friday’s game, Alysia Kane followed with 16 points; Mikayla Duffy tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds; Ava Pushor, 3 points and 6 rebounds; Jade Baker, 4 points; Rachel Jaeger, 3 points, and Nikki Hladik scored 2.
On Feb. 23, the Warriors — Adirondack League champions and seeded third in Section II — were ambushed 49-41 by sixth-seeded Greenville whose unyielding steely defense forced more than 45 turnovers.
Lake George lead 32-28 as the buzzer started the fourth quarter, but the Spartan’s 21-point scoring spree — including the last 10 points of the game — gave them the victory.
In this battle, Bennett scored the game-high 22 points accompanied by six blocked shots, 17 rebounds and 3 steals.
Ava Fitzmaurice of Greenville, who scored five points in the last two minutes enabling her team to capture the lead and win, tallied 21 points overall.
Regardless of this unexpected loss, the Warriors have a bright future — not one of their players is graduating this year.
Photo by Thom Randall
The 2017-18 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Hope Boland (Soph. Pt.Gd.), Mattie Castro (Jr. Fwd.), Kayla Raymond (Sr. Fwd.), Sara Langworthy (Fr. Gd.), Abigail Smith (Soph. Fwd./Gd.), (rear): Dianne Curtis (Jr. Fwd.), Madison Binder (Soph. Fwd.), Danielle Baker (Jr. Ctr.), Megan Hughes (Jr. Fwd./Gd.), Aubrey Smith (Soph. Fwd.) and Mikayla Rothermel (Jr. Fwd.).
BURGHERS ALSO BEATEN BY GREENVILLE
Lake George wasn’t the only area team in the Sectionals to succumb to Greenville’s high-pressure play.
Warrensburg lost its opening-round game to Greenville by a score of 46-59. In that game which ended the Burgher’s 2017-18 season, Fitzmaurice lead the Spartans with 33 points.
Warrensburg lead at the half 28-21, but Greenville dialed up their defense — and went on a 21-point scoring tirade in the fourth quarter to win the comeback victory.
Megan Hughes spearheaded Warrensburg’s effort with 13 points, followed by Kayla Raymond with 10 points and Aubrey Ranous with 8 points. Sara Langworthy contributed 5 points and Hope Boland and Abigail Ranous, 4 each. Danielle Baker chipped in 2.