Lake George boys cruise in Sectionals

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Jacab Helms, Alex Leonelli, Alex Jones, Caleb Scrime, Colin Leonelli, Michael Johnson, (rear) Riley Orr, Kagan Helms, Nick Hoffis, Mason Flatley, and Chris Becker, Daniel Pushor and Connor Vidnansky.

LAKE GEORGE | Ranked No. 1 in the state, the Lake George Boys Basketball team lived up to their billing this week, defeating two rivals with ease in the opening rounds of the Section II Class C tournament..

Lake George’s girls basketball team, however, had its season end Feb. 23 with an upset loss in the Sectional quarterfinals.

Ranked as high as No. 10 in the state this year, they lost to unranked Greenville, which had beaten Warrensburg in the opening round three days earlier.

In their first game of the tournament on Feb. 20, Lake George boys defeated Galway 71-51. Mason Flatley earned top-scorer honors for the matchup with 23 points and 5 rebounds, and center Chris Becker followed with 20 points alongside 14 rebounds.

Contributing were point guard Alex Jones with 11 points and four assists; Caleb Scrime, 9 points; Kagen Helms, 6; and Nick Hoffis, 2. Mike Sowle was top scorer for Galway with 11 points.

Scrime — who also had six rebounds and four assists — tallied his 1,000th career point late in the fourth quarter.

Three days later, Lake George, utilizing their trademark balanced offense — defeated Stillwater by a dominating 69-37 margin in the Sectional quarterfinals played at Hudson Valley Community College.

In this Warrior victory — powered by their 21-7 third quarter surge — Flatley was top scorer with 15 points. Alex Jones followed with 14— including four three-pointers; Becker followed with 13 points; and Caleb Scrime added 8. Contributing were Connor Vidnansky with 6 points, Jacab Helms with 5 points, plus Nick Hoffis and Alex Leonelli with 4 each.

Brian McNeill lead Stillwater with 11 points.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Sam Jeckel (Jr. Gd./Fwd.), Rachel Jaeger (Fr. Pt.Gd.), Jade Baker (Jr. Gd.), Mikayla Duffy (Fr. Fwd.), (rear): Mirissa Schmeelke (Jr.), Nikki Hladik (Jr. Fwd.), Graceann Bennett (Jr. Ctr.), Alysia Kane (Jr. Pt.Gd.), and Rachel Green (Jr. Fwd.). (Not pictured): Ava Pushor (Soph. Ctr.)

LAKE GEORGE GIRLS OUSTED IN QUARTERFINALS

The Lake George girls basketball team won the opening round of the Section II Class C tournament Feb. 20 by defeating Rensselaer 62-56.

Leading the charge was Lake George junior Graceann Bennett, who as a freshman alongside her older sister Mackenzie, led their 2015-16 team to the Section II Class C championship.

Against Rensselaer, Bennett scored 24 points as well as blocking 5 shots and grabbing 23 rebounds (the latter not unexpected, considering that on Dec. 29 she set a new school record in both single-game and career rebounding).