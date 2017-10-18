Lake George edges Bolton-Warrensburg in second overtime

BOLTON LANDING | An epic showdown between the Lake George and Bolton-Warrensburg girl’s soccer teams Oct. 11 was concluded in the very last minute possible of the game’s second and final overtime period.

With the seconds ticking down, Lake George’s Gabriella Marchello kicked the ball from a corner of the field to Sarah Kohls, who bounced it off her head directly into the goal for the 2-1 Warrior victory, avoiding a tie game.

The win confirmed the Warriors’ second consecutive Adirondack League championship and advances the team’s season record to 13-0 in the league and 13-2 overall.

A subsequent victory against Corinth two days later improved the team’s season record to 14-0 in the league and 14-2 overall, concluding the regular season and extending the Warriors’ league winning streak to 27 games.

For a few weeks, the Warriors have been ranked the No. 2 Class C team in New York state. To date this year, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 97 to 5.

The team’s season record has earned them a bye in the first round of sectional play, followed by two home games — the first is this Saturday, Oct. 21.

Although Lake George’s offense is tough to defend — as four players have scored 12 or more goals this season — Warrior Coach Steve Kohls credits his defense as key to their success.

“Our defenders have the ability to step up, receive a pass, change the field and make good passes,” he said. “Kylie Mann and our other center defenders have all the skills of an offensive player — they can win the ball, dribble, and beat the opponents’ defense, taking the ball into the offensive zone.”

Coach Kohls credited defensive midfielder Samantha Kingsley and goaltender Sam Jeckel particularly for their work during the game against Bolton-Warrensburg.

“Being a two-way player, Samantha Kingsley helped moving the ball from defense to offense, and Sam Jeckel made two or three one-one-one stops.”

Kohls also praised Bolton-Warrensburg’s defense.

“Their senior leadership, particularly Maddy Pratt and Caitlin Speranza — center midfielder and center defender — is very strong; tough to score on. We took 20 shots on goal but only four or five were good ones,” Kohls said. “Their offense is also very good, and they’ll be very successful in the upcoming years.”