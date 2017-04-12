Lake George, No. Warren prevail in early season games

LAKE GEORGE — Baseball teams of northern Warren County had split results this last week as they began their 2017 seasons.

Lake George beat Hadley-Luzerne 9-1 in the Warriors’ league opener — and their first baseball game of the year.

The Warriors had 14 hits to the Eagles’ 5, while Tony Abrantes was on the mound leading the defense.

The game featured two doubles by Shane McCabe and one each by Abrantes and Connor Vidnansky. McCabe went 3 for 4 at bat; Alex Jones went 2 for 3 including 2 singles; Connor Vidnansky went 2 for 2 including an RBI; and Abrantes went 2 for 3 including an RBI.

North Warren won its first two games of the season with two different pitchers at the helm. April 10, the Cougars beat Corinth 3-1 in a league contest with James Hayes on the mound.

North Warren had five hits to Corinth’s four.

Both Dylan Baker and Tyler Peet hit doubles. Baker was two for three, and had an RBI. Peet hit a triple. Joe Phelps was 1-3 and hit an RBI. Hayes had a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing 4 hits. For Corinth, pitcher Connor Nichols tallied 11 strikeouts.

April 5, North Warren won a non-league game to Hadley-Luzerne by a score of 6-3, achieving 8 hits to the Eagles’ 7. The Cougars’ victory was earned by pitcher Dylan Baker, who was 1 for 2 at the plate, scored a run plus hit a double and an RBI.

His teammate Joe Phelps hit two doubles and an RBI as he tallied 2 for 4 at the plate.

Warrensburg Central’s baseball team has struggled out of the gate for 2017 — but both fortunately were non-league games.

On April 10, the Burghers lost to Granville 10-6 after losing to Hartford 11-3 five days earlier. Joe Turner was on the mound for both games.

Against the Sentinels, the Burghers had six hits to Granville’s 11. Turner went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, and Evan MacDuff went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Against Hartford on April 5, Warrensburg had two hits to Hartford’s eight. For Warrensburg, Zach Smith went 1-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

On the mound for Hartford was eighth grade pitcher Peyton Ottens who earned his first varsity win as well as hitting a double.