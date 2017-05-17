× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Warrensburg High School Varsity Softball team includes (front, left to right): Starr Hughes, Sophie Reed, Angie Miller, Nayana DeAmelia, Jordan Hill, (row 2): Coach Teresa Colvin, Kayla Raymond, Dianne Curtis, Megan Hughes, Britanny Frasier and Mikayla Rothermel.

WCS softball team extends success

Warrensburg won its final three games of regular-season play this week, compiling a record — 10-2 in the league and 11-4 overall — that reflects one of the school’s top softball seasons in recent history.

Four-year coach Teresa Colvin said she is pleased with the team’s disciplined and dedicated approach to the sport.

“We’re hitting the ball well right now which is where you want to be going into Sectionals,” she said. “And our hitting keeps on getting better.”

Warrensburg defeated North Warren 15-4 on May 12 based on stingy defense as well as many singles which one-by-one sent runners across home base, Colvin said.

“We hit the ball really well and kept knocking people around the bases,” she said. Most of the runs occurred in the second, third and fourth innings.

Sophie Reed pitched the game. Her pitching style — including working the inside corner — prompted most of the Cougars hits to be caught in the infield, while Warrensburg’s defense was characteristically tough.

For the Burghers, Dianne Curtis was 4 for 5 with two doubles; Nayana DeAmelia was 4 for 5 with two doubles and 2 RBIs.

Brooke French was pitching for the Cougars. Olivia Viele was the reliever, garnering four strikeouts, three consecutive in the fifth inning when North Warren was staging a comeback effort.

On May 10, Warrensburg defeated struggling Fort Edwards by about 30-0 when the umpire ended the game utilizing the Mercy Rule.

On May 9, Warrensburg won a 13-0 shutout against Hadley-Luzerne, bouncing back from a loss the prior day to Salem. Pitcher Sophie Reed had 6 strikeouts in the game.

The Burghers had 8 hits to Hadley-Luzerne’s 1. Highlights of the league game were Nayana DeAmelia hitting a triple and two RBIs while tallying 4 for 4 at the plate and Starr Hughes hitting a double.

Lake George softball team tastes more success

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George softball team has extended their winning streak by five games.

They’ve defeated all opponents since April 26 when they lost 4-5 to Salem, the No. 3 ranked Class D team in New York State. As of May 9, Lake George was ranked No. 21 for all Class C softball teams in the state.

Also, Lake George joined Warrensburg and Fort Ann n securing second place in Adirondack League softball for 2017.

On May 12, Lake George defeated Corinth 13 to 2 with eighth grader Tyler Bergman on the mound. The promising athlete not only had 11 strikeouts, but she slammed a home run, hit a double and 3 RBIs.

Fellow pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, a sophomore, was 2-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. With the win, Lake George is 9-1 in the Adirondack League, 13-2 overall.

The Warriors tallied 12 hits to Corinth’s 5.

On May 10, Lake George defeated Adirondack League rival Whitehall 6-2 with pitcher Rebecca Jaeger garnering 9 strikeouts as well as tallying 2-4 at the plate and scoring a run.

Teammate Maddie Mann had a strong game by scoring 3 runs, compiling a 2-4 record at the plate including hitting an RBI. Rachel Layton was 2 for 3 including hitting an RBI, Julia Heunemann was 1 for 3, hit a triple and scored a run, while Logan Clarke was 1 for 3.

Lake George had 9 hits to Whitehall’s 5.

Tyler Bergman was pitching for the defensive battle, totaling 11 strikeouts while Hoosic Valley’s pitcher Camille Coyne had 12.

Game highlights included Maddie Mann’s grand-slam home run — she also hit a double in the intense error-free game, as did teammate Alysia Kane. Additionally, Morgan Zilm was 2 for three with a run scored, Heunemann was 1 for 3 scoring a run, Tyler Bergman took a walk and scored a run, and Alysia Kane was 1 for 3.

May 8, Lake George relied on a late-game rally to defeat talented Fort Ann 8-1. The Warriors scored 7 runs in the final two innings to win the league showdown with the Cardinals, who were 9-1 overall before this game.

Rebecca Jaeger’s pitching was key to the defense which held steady through the game.

Tyler Bergman had a stellar game with a three-run home run and a triple, hitting 3 RBIs and scoring three runs — she was 3 for 4 at the plate.

Section II tournament play is to begin Thursday May 18, but the pair-ups aren’t yet known, as they are to be announced May 17.