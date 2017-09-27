Lake George upsets Fort Ann, ending Cardinals’ four-year win record

× Lake George’s Jacob Helms (left, #14) kicks a ball toward the Fort Ann goal, defended by Cardinal goaltender Jack Dornan (center, #27) and his teammates, in a soccer game played Sept. 20. The Warriors beat Fort Ann 2-0, breaking the Cardinal’s 53-league-game winning streak that stretches back to 2013. Lake George utilized scrappy defense to shut down Fort Ann, the reigning class D state runner-up champions. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Soccer Team wrote earned a spot in their school’s sports history archives Sept. 20, by defeating arch-rival Fort Ann, which had won 53 consecutive Adirondack League games before Wednesday’s loss.

Before the game last Wednesday, The Cardinals — reigning state runners-up — had not only been unbeaten this year, but they hadn’t given up any goals over this season’s first seven games.

Aggressive offense, consistent ball possession and a persistent defense by the Warriors were the winning factors in the physical battle that Lake George won 2-0.

Alex Jones scored the team’s first goal midway in the first half by darting past several Fort Ann defenders and blasting a shot into the right side of the net from 30 or so yards out.

Not long afterwards, Kagan Helms shot the ball in Alex Leonelli’s direction on a free kick, and Leonelli used his head to ricochet it into the goal.

Crucial to the victory were the Leonelli twins — Alex and Colin — and their close collaborative coverage of Fort Ann’s star scorer, Jake Beber.

Fort Ann took two solid shots in the second half, but Warrior goalie Mason Flatley blocked both attempts to preserve the victory.

After the game, Helms said the win was a total team effort.

‘We had good communication out there today,” he said. “I like how our defense moved with the ball, how the forwards moved the ball up front — and the Leonielli twins really clamped up on the Jake Beiber who’s really good — and Alex Jones did his thing that he always does.”

Jones, who made shifty and elusive moves to keep the ball under Warrior control, credited the victory to his teammates’ attitude.

“It was a hard-fought, tough game — but we all had the mindset that we wanted to beat them,” he said.

Coach Blake White said that this victory was a landmark for the season, in which his team has had slow starts, being forced to fight back from a scoring deficit. The Warriors have a 6-0 league record this year, but they’ve lost two non-league games.