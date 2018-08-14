Lake Monsters sending best to N.Y.-Penn All-Star Game

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Lake Monsters Vermont All Stars: Lake Monster player Brandon Withers. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Lake Monsters Vermont All Stars: Lake Monster player Payton Squier. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lake Monsters Vermont All Stars: Lake Monster player Jose Mora. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Lake Monsters Vermont All Stars: Lake Monster player Jonah Bride. Prev Next

BURLINGTON | Four Vermont Lake Monsters have been named to participate in the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star Game on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Medlar Field in State College, Pennsylvania, the league announced today with the release of the full All-Star Game rosters.

Infielder Jonah Bride, pitcher Jose Mora, outfielder Payton Squier and pitcher Brandon Withers will represent the Lake Monsters at next week’s All-Star Game.

Bride, a 23rd-round pick of Oakland in the 2018 draft out of the University of South Carolina, was hitting .284 (29-for-102) with 13 runs, six doubles, two homers and 17 RBI over 30 games when named to the All-Star Game.

Mora is currrently ninth in the league with a 2.63 ERA and fourth in strikeouts with 54. Before a tough outing in his last start on Monday, Mora had allowed just 8 earned runs on 30 hits over his first 40 2/3 innings (a 1.77 ERA).

Squier was fifth in the league with a .315 average (47-for-149) at the time of the All-Star selection. Aa 16th-round pick in 2017 draft out of UNLV, Squier had a 12-game hitting streak (21-for-45, . 467) earlier this season and 19-for-39 (.487) over his last 10 games including a 5-for-6 night on August 3rd

Withers, a 31st-round pick out of James Madison in 2017 draft, had a 0.70 ERA and four saves when he was selected as an All-Star. Over his first 12 appearances, he allowed just three runs (two earned) on 14 hits over 25 2/3 innings with 10 walks and 20 strikeouts.

The four Lake Monsters will head to State College after a Vermont two-game homestand Aug. 11-12 versus Tri-City.