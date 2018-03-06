Lake Placid boys win third straight Nordic title

× Kai Frantz, Scott Schulz and Mike Skutt stand atop the podium after winning the NYSPHSAA Nordic skiing title at Gore Mountain Feb. 27. Photo by Keith Lobdell

NORTH CREEK | For the third straight year, the Lake Placid Blue Bombers are the kings of the Nordic skiing world that is the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The Blue Bombers repeated as Nordic champions by taking the top spot in the three-man classic relay, while Scotty Schulz repeated as the individual state champion. Schulz also was the top combined skier in the state.

“It was a super good race,” Schulz said. “The snow was really soft, but I was able to take what the course was giving. It was a lot of fun to go out on this not in my senior year.”

Schulz also ran the anchor leg of the three-man relay, pulling the team from third to first and helping capture the state title.

“As soon as I saw the good leg Mikey (Skutt) had and I saw he was close enough and I knew I had to go,” Schulz said.

Skutt said he only said one thing to the anchor leg when they touched for the final leg of the race.

“I just said go Scott,” said the first year racer Skutt. “I knew he had it. We were a little bit behind so I pushed it as hard as I could to make up some time.”

Kai Frantz, who ran the opening leg, said he felt confident that as long as he and Skutt kept the team close, Schulz would close the race out.

“It’s like you know you are going to win and he gives us that extra wind behind our backs,” he said.

Frantz also scored a sixth place finish in the individual race, saying he was pleased about his time in his second year at states.

“Last year I did not have a good result but this year I got sixth which was a good result, especially for a sophomore,” he said.

For Section II, Seamus Tomb of Johnsburg was the anchor leg of the Section II-A team which finished second overall, with Tomb running an impressive leg despite being under the weather.

“I felt really bad yesterday but today was a shorter race so it didn’t affect my lungs as much,” said Tomb. “My two teammates put me in a great position and I was able to finish the job. I knew we were not catching Schulz, though. He’s one of the best in the world.”