Lake Placid Ironman receives high marks

LAKE PLACID — The 2016 edition of IRONMAN Lake Placid received high marks as a race host town, based on a survey of IRONMAN competitors from around the world.

IRONMAN officials recently announced Lake Placid took the top honor of best overall bike in the IRONMAN Athletes Choice Awards.

Other accolades include fifth in overall satisfaction, sixth in best overall run, third in best race venue experience, eighth in best host city experience and fourth in “will recommend to a friend.”

Scores were based on athlete surveys from all the 2016 races — 40 IRONMAN and 96 IRONMAN 70.3 events.

Event organizers had 55,000 athletes respond to their survey. The five-point satisfaction scale encompassed questions including overall satisfaction, best venue, city experience, post-race celebration and more.

“These survey results underscore the quality of the Adirondack landscape for cycling, running and other outdoor pursuits for both leisure travelers and world class athletes,” said James McKenna, CEO of the Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. “The success of IRONMAN Lake Placid continues to build on our brand as a year-round global sports and resort destination.” 

Lake Placid is now the longest-running IRONMAN triathlon in the continental United States, with the first iteration in 1999. The July race draws an estimated 10,000 people to the region, including athletes, support staff, spectators and volunteers. Continuing on the tradition of hosting world-class events, Lake Placid was selected as an IRONMAN 70.3 site as well, with the inaugural event slated for September 10. The 2017 edition of IRONMAN Lake Placid will take place on July 23.

