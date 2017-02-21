Lake Placid leads way to state Nordic races

× Expand Local NYSPHSAA alpine skiing qualifiers at the Section VII championships include, back from left, Gunnar Anthony (LP), Logan Purner (SL), Erika Swirsky (SL), Parker Anthony (LP), Andrew VanSlyke (LP), Ryley Fischer (SL), front from left, Aurelle Fogarty (SL), Kate Broderick (LP) and Sully Fogarty (SL).

LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bomber Nordic ski teams will head west next week for the NYSPHSAA Nordic ski championships after capturing Section VII gold Feb. 16.

Henry McGrew and Scott Schulz were the co-champions in the boy’s race, both crossing the finish line of the 8-K course in 27:38, while Gabby Armstrong won the girl’s race in 32:12.

McGrew and Schulz will be joined at the state meet by teammates James Flanigan, Kai Franz and Jesse Izzo. All five were members of the Class D state runner-up in cross country this fall and the quintet will be looking to repeat as Nordic champions this season.

Rounding out the boy’s team will be a quartet of Saranac Lake racers with Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour, Ethan Wood, Jacob Alberga and Witter Swanson.

In the girl’s meet, Armstrong was followed by teammate Marli Damp, while Saranac Lake’s Sylvie Linck placed third.

Armstrong and Damp will go to states along with teammates Anya Morgan, Sarah Rose-McCandish and Grace McGrew.

The NYSPHSAA Nordic skiing championships will take place Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27-28, at Bristol Mountain in western New York.

Alpine ski team set

Also on Feb. 16, Section VII determined the alpine skiiers who would represent the North Country at the state meet, also to be held at Bristol Mountain Feb. 27-28.

Lake Placid athletes qualifying for states include Gunnar Anthony, Parker Anthony, Andrew VanSlyke and Kate Broderick.

Saranac Lake will send Aurelle Fogarty, Erika Swirsky, Sully Fogarty, Ryley Fischer, Logan Purner and Silas Swanson.

In the girl’s slalom, Fischer scored the win with a two-run time of 84.86 seconds, followed by Swirsky (86.41), Aurelle Fogarty (88.15), Gisele Munson of AuSable Valley (103.36) and Jasmine Coolidge of Lake Placid (119.52).

Fischer completed the sweep, winning the girl’s GS in 64.66 seconds, with Swirsky placing second in 65.91, Broderick in 67.32, Fogarty in 67.98, Munson in 72.31 and Coolidge in 75.06.

VanSlyke won the boy’s slalom with a time of 77.74 seconds, followed by Gunnar Anthony in 78.7, Witter Swanson of Saranac Lake in 79.37, Silas Swanson in 82.55, Andrew Fogarty in 82.75, Purner in 83.14, Sully Fogarty in 83.34, Perter Fogarty of Saranac Lake in 84.15, Parker Anthony in 87.42 and Tim Kelleher of Lake Placid in 94.61.

VanSlyke also swept with a time of 61.36 in the boy’s GS, with Purner second (62.29), Gunnar Anthony third (63.51), followed by Parker Anthony (63.63), Sully Fogarty (64.00), Peter Fogarty (64.07), Silas Swanson (64.49), Andrew Fogarty (65.08) and Kelleher (65.76).

Section VII Nordic ski championships

BOY’S RESULTS

School Time

1 - Henry McGrew Lake Placid 27:38

1 - Scott Schulz Lake Placid 27:38

3 - Lauchlan Cheney-Seymor Saranac Lake 27:54

4- Kai Franz Lake Placid 28:05

5 - Jesse Izzo Lake Placid 28:23

6 - James Flanigan Lake Placid 28-27

7 - Ethan Wood Saranac Lake 28:51

8 - Jacob Alberga Saranac Lake 29:30

GIRL’S RESULTS

1 - Gabby Armstrong Lake Placid 32:12

2 - Marli Damp Lake Placid 32:59

3 - Sylvie Linck Saranac Lake 35:31

4 - Anya Morgan Lake Placid 35:38

5 - Sarah Rose-McCandish Lake Placid 38:10

6 - Grace McGrew Lake Placid 41:26