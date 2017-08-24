Lake Placid reveals Hall of Fame nominations

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard The Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee named Cora Clark and Andrew Weibrecht its nominees for induction into the Lake Placid Hall of Fame.

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee has named Cora Clark and Andrew Weibrecht its nominees for induction to the Lake Placid Hall of Fame.

Clark is a registered nurse at Lake Placid High School, a member of the staff at Adirondack Health’s Lake Placid Emergency Room and a member of the New York State Nurses Association.

For the past 18 years, she has led the Ironman Lake Placid Medical Services as captain and provided services for other area sporting events, including the Lake Placid Classic Half Marathon in September and the Lake Placid Marathon in June.

Clark also currently serves as treasurer for Connecting Youth and Community and a college mentor for nursing students.

Weibrecht was born and raised in Lake Placid. Weibrecht, who learned to ski and trained on Whiteface Mountain, made his World Cup debut in 2006 and has raced full-time on the ski racing tour since 2008.

At the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, Weibrecht won the men’s Super-G bronze medal.

Four years later, he claimed silver in the same event in Sochi, Russia.

The 34th Annual Induction Banquet will be held Oct. 15 at the Conference Center at Lake Placid.

The event will begin with a cash bar at 11 a.m. followed by brunch at noon. Tickets cost $35 and are now available at the Olympic Center box office through Tuesday, Oct. 10.

For more information on ORDA venues and events, visit whitefacelakeplacid.com.