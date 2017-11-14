Lake Placid run ends in Final Four

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Jarell Paul tries to break free of a BBE defender.

MIDDLETOWN | Through 40 minutes of play, the Lake Placid boy’s varsity soccer team proved they were a worthy competitor in the NYSPHSAA Class C final four against Byron Bergen/Eden.

However, BBE was able to connect on three of their four goals over a 10 minute span in the second half to eliminate the Blue Bombers, 4-0, from the state tournament. BBE would lose to Lansing in the state title game.

“When we got through the first half level. I felt that was a win,” coach Stuart Hemsley said following the game. “I don’t think we played our best today, Some of the kids were very nervous and I think our youth showed up today.”

The Blue Bombers, which will return 10 of their regular players next season, benefited from the stellar play of goalie Jacob Novick, who Hemsely said was a main reason the team was in Middletown.

“He seemed to be the most nervous and most emotional about the game,” Hemsley said. “I told him after he had no reason to be upset because his play is what got us here.”

Novick was in net for a pair of shootout wins in the playoffs, while posting shutouts in the regional rounds.

Hemsley said this was a big moment for the team and all of his players, especially the underclassmen who grew throughout the season.

“To get here is an honor and to be able to compete, it doesn’t get any better if you are a high school player,” he said. “You won’t forget that and if you are a freshman or sophomore, you want to do everything you can to get that back.”

“Our season of learning ended with a 4-0 loss and all I wanted them to do at the end is pass to each other because we can. When we come back, we will play the game the right way,” Hemsley added. “I never dreamed they would be able to play this year the way I asked them to play and they amazed me who far they could come.”

Hemsley said he is looking forward to next season.

“I’d like another shot at (BBE), even if it’s just a friendly,” he said.