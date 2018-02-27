Lapier, Nolan fall in finals; Dubuque rallies to take third

× After dropping his first match, Peru’s Logan Dubuque won his next three matches to claim third place at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships. Photo by Jill Lobdell

ALBANY | Five Section VII wrestlers placed at the NYSPHSAA state tournament Saturday, Feb. 24, with two wrestlers reaching the final match and one scoring five straight wins to be the only Section VII wrestler to finish his season with hand raised.

× Saranac’s Jake Nolan placed second at the NYSPHSAA state tournament. Photo by Jill Lobdell

THE FINALISTS

Jake Nolan of Saranac (16) and Chance Lapier of AuSable Valley (182) both wrestled their way through the main bracket to reach the championship finals. Nolan scored an escape point early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead against Bryce Rowe of Section VI, and held that lead until the 20 second mark of the third, when Rowe was able to complete a reverse move on Nolan and score a 2-1 win.

× AuSable Valley’s Chance Lapier placed second at the NYSPHSAA state tournament Feb. 24, Photo by Jill Lobdell

For Lapier, it was a single-leg takedown that gave opponent Connor Fredericks a 2-0 early lead. Lapier later earned an escape point in the first and both wrestlers earned escape points in the next two periods, respectively, but Lapier was unable to get close enough to Fredericks late, falling, 3-2.

“I am so proud of my time as a wrestler here and I want to thank my coaches, family and everyone who has helped me along the way,” senior Lapier said. “I think I could have been more aggressive, but I’ll go back to the gym on Monday and there is no way my story is done.”

“We knew Fredericks always had tight matches,” coach Kenny Baker said. “We had a gameplan, but it did not work out like we wanted it to. Chance has been a great wrestler here and has been a true leader for this team and is also well-respected in the section.”

Nolan, a junior, shared Lapier’s thoughts.

“I was planning on taking a couple weeks of but I think I’ll be in the wrestling room Monday,” he said. “I think I could have been more aggressive earlier, but he is a great wrestler and did what he had to do.”

“I know this is not the result we wanted, but I think this will give us something to work toward,” coach Heith Smith said.

CONSOLATION CHAMP

For Peru junior Logan Dubuque, the tournament did not start the way he had planned out, dropping a 4-1 decision to Brad Cheek of Section V.