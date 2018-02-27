Lapier, Nolan fall in finals; Dubuque rallies to take third

After dropping his first match, Peru’s Logan Dubuque won his next three matches to claim third place at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
ALBANY | Five Section VII wrestlers placed at the NYSPHSAA state tournament Saturday, Feb. 24, with two wrestlers reaching the final match and one scoring five straight wins to be the only Section VII wrestler to finish his season with hand raised.
Saranac’s Jake Nolan placed second at the NYSPHSAA state tournament.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
THE FINALISTS
Jake Nolan of Saranac (16) and Chance Lapier of AuSable Valley (182) both wrestled their way through the main bracket to reach the championship finals. Nolan scored an escape point early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead against Bryce Rowe of Section VI, and held that lead until the 20 second mark of the third, when Rowe was able to complete a reverse move on Nolan and score a 2-1 win.
AuSable Valley’s Chance Lapier placed second at the NYSPHSAA state tournament Feb. 24,
Photo by Jill Lobdell
For Lapier, it was a single-leg takedown that gave opponent Connor Fredericks a 2-0 early lead. Lapier later earned an escape point in the first and both wrestlers earned escape points in the next two periods, respectively, but Lapier was unable to get close enough to Fredericks late, falling, 3-2.
“I am so proud of my time as a wrestler here and I want to thank my coaches, family and everyone who has helped me along the way,” senior Lapier said. “I think I could have been more aggressive, but I’ll go back to the gym on Monday and there is no way my story is done.”
“We knew Fredericks always had tight matches,” coach Kenny Baker said. “We had a gameplan, but it did not work out like we wanted it to. Chance has been a great wrestler here and has been a true leader for this team and is also well-respected in the section.”
Nolan, a junior, shared Lapier’s thoughts.
“I was planning on taking a couple weeks of but I think I’ll be in the wrestling room Monday,” he said. “I think I could have been more aggressive earlier, but he is a great wrestler and did what he had to do.”
“I know this is not the result we wanted, but I think this will give us something to work toward,” coach Heith Smith said.
CONSOLATION CHAMP
For Peru junior Logan Dubuque, the tournament did not start the way he had planned out, dropping a 4-1 decision to Brad Cheek of Section V.
“After the first match I was thinking that it was going to be a tough ride back,” Dubuque said. “My goal was to keep wrestling and going after it, but I knew it was going to be a tough one.”
The loss put Dubuque in the consolation bracket, needing three wins to secure an all-state, top six finish, four wins to place fifth and five wins to earn a third place finish. Not an easy task.
“It’s not something you see done every year,” said Peru co-coach Gary Edwards. “You have to have the mental ability to fight back in each match and that is what Logan did.”
Dubuque started his redemption run with a pair of pins, one 34 seconds into the second period and the next with 18 seconds left in the first, putting him in the consolation semifinals and a rematch with Cheek.
“It was after I pinned Shambo I really felt I was getting ready to go after it and get the consolation title,” Dubuque said. “It as really nice to come back and get as big a win as I did against Cheek. I knew I could beat him,”
The changes worked, as Dubuque went from dropping a 4-1 decision to winning and 11-3 majority decision over Cheek, pushing him into the consolation finals.
In that match, Dubuque battled to a draw with Caleb Robinson of Section IV. In the overtime, Dubuque found his shot, dropping Robinson 37 seconds into the first overtime to claim third place.
“It feels good that I got my hand raised in my final match,” he said.
While reflecting on the weekend and looking ahead, Dubuque had an immediate plan for his offseason training.
“I am going to get some food, definitely have to do that,” Dubuque said. “I’m going to train to get to Fargo and this has me really focused as I get ready to enter into my senior year.”
Saranac’s Bryce Smith placed sixth in his division at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
PLACE FINISHERS
Saranac’s Bryce Smith rebounded from finishing off the podium last season to placing sixth in the 126 bracket, going 3-3 over the weekend.
“I felt good after my first match but went into the next match against a two-time state champ, which didn’t turn out as well so I had to wrestle back,” Smith said. “The big thing I noticed is that speed is a big thing as well as being mentally tough.”
Peru’s Alijiah Seymour went 2-2 and was awarded sixth place in the Division II 113 bracket after federation schools were taken out of the bracket,
Here is how the other Section VII wrestlers fared at the NYSPHSAA tournament:
Swyer Bruce (99): 2-2; Robert Foley (160): 2-2; Alex Christman (132): 0-2; Kaeden Peryea (138): 2-2; Zach Swyers (145): 2-2; Johnny Devins (152): 2-2; Jaice Filon (170): 1-2; Mason Maulding (195): 1-2; Jaden Maldanado (220): 0-2; Dalton Criss (285): 2-2.