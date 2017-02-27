LaPier top finishers at NYSPHSAA states

ALBANY — AuSable Valley junior Chance LaPier won his last match of the 2017 NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament, the only member of Section VII to do so.

LaPier, who took a 12-0 major decision defeat in the semifinal round to eventual state champion Clifton Wang, rebounded to win two matches in the wrestle-back rounds to finish in third place at 182 lbs, with a 5-1 decision over Will Thompson.

“I just want to keep wrestling my style,” LaPier said Friday evening about the meet. “There’s no bad kids at the state tournament and they all are going to be really tough matches.”

LaPier advanced in the championship bracket to the semifinal round with an 18-4 major decision.

“It gave me a lot of confidence heading into Saturday,” LaPier said. “I have been wrestling well all season so I did not do anything different.”

At 138, Peru senior Collin Hogan also advance to the semifinal round, where he was defeated, 4-2, by eventual state champion Hunter Staut, who entered the tournament as the sixth seed.

“Usually my matches are pretty high scoring and my goal is to get my offense going before the other kid,” Hogan said. “I went to overtime in the quarterfinals and I knew I had to go out and get my offense. At the state meet, kids tend to be better on offense.”

A total of nine wrestlers made the quarterfinal round, winning their first match of the day. Top seed senior Clay Watts of Beekmantown had the toughest lost in that round, being called for a stall point against with eight seconds left in the third period to drop a 9-8 defeat at 285. Watts went on to go 2-2 in the wrestle-backs, finishing in sixth place.

Saranac sophomore Jacob Nolan made his way from a quarterfinal loss to the third place match, as the 152 wrestler dropped a 6-5 decision in the consolation final.

Sophomore Logan Dubuque (Peru, 99), freshman Alijiah Seymour (Peru, 106), and senior Nick Bushey (Peru, 160) finished with records of 2-2; while freshman Bryce Smith (Saranac, 113), senior Carson Dobozy (Peru, 120), sophomore Kaeden Peryea (Beekmantown), senior Austin Trombley (Northern Adirondack, 170) and senior Sean Ahern (Saranac, 195) all earned one win at the tournament.

Freshman Alex Chrsitman (Saranac, 126), junior John Devins (Saranac, 145) and junior Cole McKee (Peru, 200) were unable to earn a victory in two matches.