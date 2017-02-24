Last second thrillers in hockey semifinals

PLATTSBURGH — The final 40 seconds of the Section VII hockey semifinals packed all the excitement of an entire tournament Thursday, Feb. 23.

At AC North Arena, Tyler Reid scored with 32 seconds left in the game to move the second seed Plattsburgh High into the finals, while a last minute push by the Blue Bombers ended when Hunter Wilmot, who cut the Eagles lead to 3-2 with 15.4 seconds remaining, was unable to get his stick on the puck in front of an open net as time expired, send the fourth seed Beekmantown Eagles into the other half of the Tuesday, Feb. 28 sectional championship game.

Hornets jump out early, rally late

In Plattsburgh, the Hornets came out determined not to repeat the results of the first two games they played against the Northeastern Clinton Cougars, scoring the first two goals of the game with Nate Boule scoring on a Seth Atwood and Logan Julian assist in the first, and Brendan Whalen scored on assists from Atwood and Julian again. Whalen scored on the power play in the second.

“The turning point of this game was the power play goal being up by two,” Ben Champagne said. “That gave us a lot of momentum that we needed.”

The Cougars came back and scored the next three goals, starting with a shorthanded goal from Andrew Arliss on a Alex Richards assist to start the third. Kyle Vassar then scored on an assist from Nick Rowe.

The Cougars then took the lead when Brady LaFountain scored on a Bailey Labombard assist with 5:27 left in the third.

The lead was short-lived, as Paul Fine-Lease scored the equalizer 19 seconds later on assists from Atwood and Whalen.

“We had the momentum going into the third period and lost it pretty quick,” Fine-Lease said. “We got it back with the power play goal tying it up. It was awesome.”

That led to Reid’s game-winner in the final seconds, assisted by Fine-Lease and Casey Halloran.

“The third goal and fourth goals were pretty big,” said Gavin Giroux. “Everyday keep doing what we are doing in practice. Work hard. Do the basics.”

“I think we had a good start at the beginning of the game,” PHS assistant coach Rob Knowles said. “We had a let down in the third period and got away from our systems a little bit. We were able to recover.”

Dean Dashnaw made 18 saves in the win, while Ryan Roberts made 20 saves for the Cougars.

Eagles win third quarter battle

In Lake Placid, the top seed Blue Bombers jumped on the board first as Bjorn Kroes scored on assists from Sean Moore and Ryan Damp 24 seconds into the second period. The Eagles responded 1:07 later, as Nathan Hebert scored on a power play goal assisted by Christian Wawrzynski.

“Nathan had a few snipes that Kamm was able to get to, but big time players make plays in big time games like this an Nathan is one of the best players in the league and he kept taking the shot and I thought we had great traffic in traffic and it made a difference,” said Eagles head coach Justin Frechette.

In the third period, Josh McCauley tallied a pair of goals for Eagles, both assisted by Wawrzynski with added assists from Matthew Maggy and Evan Davison.

“I knew we were tied up and it was not going to be easy,” McCauley said. “We needed to work hard and take advantage of any opportunities we got. We worked in the offseason and put in all of the effort we can.”

“Josh is a clutch player,” Frechette said. “He is a dynamic player and tonight he was dynamic in the biggest moments.”

Wawrzynski finished with an assist on all three goals.

“I wanted to skate around the defenders and slow the play down and watch for my teammates making cuts,” he said.

Maggy, meanwhile had his second assist in as many games from behind the net line.

“Josh was going hard to the net and I was able to see him coming through and we were able to time it perfectly,” Maggy said. “I like to be there and see where everyone is on the ice so I can pass it to them when they are open and get the puck into the slot.”

McCauley was called for a penalty with exactly 1:30 left in the period, and the Bombers took advantage of a two-man power play as they pulled keeper Kamm Cassidy, with Wilmot scoring on a Kroes assist with 15.4 seconds to play.

“We knew we had to try and block shots and get the clock down to zeroes as fast as we could,” Wawrzynski said.

Beekmantown started celebrating on what appeared to be the game-winning clearout late in the period, when an icing called stopped the clock with 2.6 seconds left. On the faceoff in the Beekmantown end, the puck went through the crease to the far side of the net, where Reid was in position but unable to get a stick on the puck before Eagles goalie

× Expand Jill Lobdell Hornet's keeper Dean Dashnawkeeps the puck out of the net after Cougar Nick Rowe shoots.

dove on it and the buzzer sounded.

“My defense really worked hard coming in and we knew what we had to do,” Harvey, who had 21 saves in the win, said. “They got sticks in front of the net and the forwards were calling out cutters and diving all over the place.”

“Kamm (Cassidy) is one of the best goalies in the state of New York,” Eagles coach Justin Frechette said. “But I know that Cole is one of the best goalies not just in the league but in New York State, he was just overshadowed by Kamm this year. I am really happy for Cole tonight to come out with the win.”

Frechette said his team was able to keep their composure early in the second when trailing and again in the third when the two teams were tied to start the period.

“They did what we asked them to do and followed the game plan,” Frechette said. “Nathan Trombley blocked three shots on the penalty kill, and that is something that does not show up on the score sheet. Everyone of the kids in the locker room had a part in this win. Everyone has bought into their roles and I think that is what has been pushing us at this point.”

Cassidy tallied 29 saves for the Blue Bombers.

Finals

The Hornets and Eagles will play for the Section VII hockey championsip Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Ronald B. Stafford Arena in the Plattsburgh State University Fieldhouse with puck drop at 6:30 p.m.

Jill Lobdell contributed to this report.