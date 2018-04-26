Ledger wins overall U.S. cup

× Expand Photo provided Beckett Ledger of Lake Placid won the U.S. Cup overall championship on the Sport of Nordic combined for the 2017-18 season.

LAKE PLACID | An 18 year-old athlete with ties to the Lake Placid area has earned the U.S. Cup overall championship this year and has his sites set even higher in the years to come.

Beckett Ledger, who moved from Lake Placid to Utah this winter, was the champion in the highest level of domestic competition.

Nordic combined brings ski jumping together with cross country skiing in a two event competition.

“Training with the Junior National team and Slovenian team let me really see where you need to be for the next season by competing with the best in the world.”

Ledger had a rigorous training schedule, with two months in Europe with fellow NYSEF alum, Nina Lussi, while also competing in Russia.

The athlete will continue to train throughout the spring and summer months, and hopes to take part in the Flaming Leaves competition in Lake Placid this fall.

“I really want a top five finish at Nationals which will hopefully take place in Lake Placid this fall,” he said.

According to NYSEF, when Ledger is not concentrating on Nordic-combined he is mountain biking, having a burrito at Wyatt’s in Lake Placid or working for his dad where he is training to be a carpenter.