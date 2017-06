× Expand Photo courtesy Jerry Germain

SALISBURY – Former WFAD radio personality Jerry Germain took this stop-action photo at a baseball game at Kampersville in Salisbury last weekend. LBK shortstop Marc Manley makes a diving catch on a line drive during a game with Brian’s Farm Supply. Also pictured are Chauncey Germain, Tammy Jackson, Tammy Flemings, Ray Barrows, Veronica Sargent and Jason Kinglsey.