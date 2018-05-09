Little League field dedicated to longtime coach

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The little league field at Melissa Penfield Park in Plattsburgh was dedicated to Gary “Hector” Duquette on May 5.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh little league field at Melissa Penfield Park was dedicated to a man who has coached youngsters for over 30 years.

The field was named after Gary “Hector” Duquette, Sr. during opening day ceremonies last Saturday.

“I can see the amount of pride you show and we are so very proud of you,” said son Gary Duquette, Jr.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read proclaimed May 5 Hector Duquette Day in the City of Plattsburgh.

“He has inspired many to come out and help maintain these fields for our youth,” Read said.

The day brought back many memories for the longtime coach, who said he was “overwhelmed” when he got the call about naming the field and stated the day was “really special.”

Many of those memories revolved around the players that came into his life through baseball. He openly talked about a pair of stories.

“Kevin Jesse hit his homerun in his last time at bat,” Duquette said. “All of his family was here cheering like crazy. He flew around the bases and didn’t take his time and everyone on the bench congratulated him.

“Also coaching Mike and Matt Rivers. During the draft I picked Mike Rivers and the other coach said I had to take his brother. They were both outstanding players so why wouldn’t I, and I got him on the next pick.”