Loaded with veterans, Warriors win first five games

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017-18 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Jacab Helms, Alex Leonelli, Alex Jones, Caleb Scrime, Colin Leonelli, Michael Johnson, (rear) Riley Orr, Kagan Helms, Nick Hoffis, Mason Flatley, and Chris Becker, Daniel Pushor and Connor Vidnansky.

LAKE GEORGE | With hot shooting and aggressive defense, the Lake George boys basketball team is living up to its promise, winning all of its early season games.

The team that has more experience and a deeper lineup than last year’s team — who fought all the way to the state finals showdown — has cruised through its first five games unbeaten.

Along the way, the Warriors have amassed scoring margins and totals that are far greater than other small schools in the region, and they are now ranked third in the state among Class C schools.

Three of the athletes — Alex Jones, Caleb Scrime and Mason Flatley — are 2016-17 All-State players.

Coach Dave Jones said the team chemistry is a key element to the Warriors’ early-season success.

“Building off the experience we got last year, boys are playing pretty well together to start off,” he said.

On Dec. 16 the Warriors defeated Fort Edward 94-44. Two days earlier, they beat Salem 93-32.

Before these two routs, Lake George defeated St. Lawrence Central 54-41 on Dec. 1, Ticonderoga 63-50 the following day, and Whitehall 82-67 on Dec. 8.

“Besides the high-percentage in shooting, what I like most is were doing a really good job sharing the ball, finding the open man, and making the passes,” coach Jones continued.

Against Fort Edward, the Warriors sank 24 of their 30 shots in first half, finishing off scoring 37 of 57 attempts, including 12 of 25 three-pointers — the latter showing Fort Edward’s battle to keep their opponents away from the basket.

Four of those were scored by Caleb Scrime, three by Connor Vidnansky, two by Colin Leonelli, and one each by Mason Flatley, Kagen Helms and Alex Jones, the hot-shooting point guard.

Jones was high scorer with 21 points and four assists, followed by Caleb Scrime with 20 points and Connor Vidnansky with 12 points and six rebounds. Chris Becker scored 8 points; Nick Hoffis tallied 8 points, four rebounds, and 4 assists; Mason Flatley had 6 points, four rebounds, and seven assists; Colin Leonelli contributed 6 points; his brother Alex added 5; Kagen Helms chipped in 5; and Mike Johnson added 3.