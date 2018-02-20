Local athletes make Section VII states indoor team

× EKMW’s Logan VanBuren won the 1,000 event at the Feb. 17 Section VII state qualifiers. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The tightest event of the night came in the third event at the Section VII NYSPHSAA state qualifiers.

Using new technology and timing, the placement of the top two finishers in the 55-hurdles were changed between when asked by media and announced, giving Saranac Lake’s Grace Clark an undefeated season in the event.

“I came into the race knowing I had to work really hard,” Clark said. “It’s amazing I was able to make to through the season undefeated.”

Madison Baker, the second place finisher by two-hundreths of a second, was pleased with her run and knew she had a shot.

“Every time we would jump a hurdle, we would hit each other with our hands and I knew I was right there with her,” Baker said. “It came down tot he stretch and I went as hard as I could.”

Saranac Lake’s Edina Cecunjanin scored a pair of wins in the qualifier, beating a pair of PHS favorites (Angie Lyons in the 55, Sue Sivakumaran in the 300).

“I’m really happy with my results,” Cecunjanin said. “I have been working for this since day one. In the 300, I just kept telling myself I was not letting her go today.”

For the Saranac Lake boy’s team, Tyler Martin joined Ben Goff, Adam Hesseltine and Micah McCully for a win in the 4x400 relay, while winning the 600.

“I came in feeling a bit under the weather but I have been working hard all year long and I am happy I was able to get over that and get a win in these events.”

In the 4x160 relay, Saranac’s Shayne O’Neill used a last stretch pass to give his team the win and state bid.

“I tried to go inside on the front but I was boxed out,” O’Neill said. “I backed off and kept the lane. I kicked it in for the final 20 meters and I knew I had it.”

Logan VanBuren was the lone qualifier for EKMW, winning the 1,000 over McCulley, who also qualified for states.

“I am proud of the run because as the only sophomore in the race, I was able to beat all of the older kids,” VanBuren said. “It gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”