Local athletes make Section VII states indoor team

EKMW’s Logan VanBuren won the 1,000 event at the Feb. 17 Section VII state qualifiers.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
PLATTSBURGH | The tightest event of the night came in the third event at the Section VII NYSPHSAA state qualifiers.
Using new technology and timing, the placement of the top two finishers in the 55-hurdles were changed between when asked by media and announced, giving Saranac Lake’s Grace Clark an undefeated season in the event.
“I came into the race knowing I had to work really hard,” Clark said. “It’s amazing I was able to make to through the season undefeated.”
Madison Baker, the second place finisher by two-hundreths of a second, was pleased with her run and knew she had a shot.
“Every time we would jump a hurdle, we would hit each other with our hands and I knew I was right there with her,” Baker said. “It came down tot he stretch and I went as hard as I could.”
Saranac Lake’s Edina Cecunjanin scored a pair of wins in the qualifier, beating a pair of PHS favorites (Angie Lyons in the 55, Sue Sivakumaran in the 300).
“I’m really happy with my results,” Cecunjanin said. “I have been working for this since day one. In the 300, I just kept telling myself I was not letting her go today.”
For the Saranac Lake boy’s team, Tyler Martin joined Ben Goff, Adam Hesseltine and Micah McCully for a win in the 4x400 relay, while winning the 600.
“I came in feeling a bit under the weather but I have been working hard all year long and I am happy I was able to get over that and get a win in these events.”
In the 4x160 relay, Saranac’s Shayne O’Neill used a last stretch pass to give his team the win and state bid.
“I tried to go inside on the front but I was boxed out,” O’Neill said. “I backed off and kept the lane. I kicked it in for the final 20 meters and I knew I had it.”
Logan VanBuren was the lone qualifier for EKMW, winning the 1,000 over McCulley, who also qualified for states.
“I am proud of the run because as the only sophomore in the race, I was able to beat all of the older kids,” VanBuren said. “It gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”
In another track upset, Ticonderoga’s Sierra Stacy saved her biggest win for her last indoor meet, as the senior beat Seton Catholic’s Sofia DeJordy to the line.
“It’s so crazy,” a shocked Stacy said after the race. “I am so amazed and really proud that I actually did it! I always wanted to have that time and go to states and I its so amazing it happened in my last indoor race. I was able to stick with her early and I knew when I started to go I had it.”
In the field events, Ticonderoga’s Meg McDonald finished her Section VII indoor career defeating “friendly rival” Ella Messner of Peru in the high jump.
“It feels great to get back to what I know I can do after a tough season last year,” McDonald said. “I am excited to go and enjoy states and I want to get my personal best there, because I have been stuck on it since I was a freshman.”
McDonald beat Messner on a jump-off, where the two went into a jump-v-jump format, with McDonald hitting on the second attempt.
“I’ve never been part of something like that before,” Messner said. “It was a lot of fun.”
The members of the Section VII state indoor track and field team include:
Jason Moore scored a win in the high jump at the Section VII state qualifying meet Feb. 17, scoring a win after a tough battle with Peru’s William Ess.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Boys
55-meter hurdles- 1, Cameron Duffield (SCS), 7.84. 2, Jason Moore (PHS), 8.34.
300-meter dash- 1, Marcus Baisi (SCS), 38.19. 2, Dade Cox (BCS), 39.47.
1,600-meter run- 1, Andrew Lepage (SCS), 4:36.06. 2, Anderson Gray (SLCS), 4:41.66.
600-meter run- 1, Tyler Martin (SLCS), 1:30.77. 2, Griffin Williams (SCS), 1:32.36.
3,200-meter run- 1, Caleb Moore (SC), 10:22.62. 2, Jake Glicksman (SC), 10:47.19.
55-meter dash- 1, Marcus Baisi (SCS), 6.88. 2, Michael Barnaby (PHS), 7.23.
1,000-meter run- 1, Logan VanBuren (EKMW), 2:50.92. 2, Micah McCulley (SLCS), 2:52.04.
640-meter relay- 1, Saranac (Drolet, Boliver, Bernardi, O’Neill), 1:21.46.
1,600-meter relay- 1, Saranac (O’Neill, Duffield, Lepage, Baisi), 3:49.90.
3,200-meter relay- 1, Saranac Lake (Martin, McCulley, Goff, Hesseltine), 11:10.25.
High jump- 1, Jason Moore (PHS), 5-10.00. 2, William Ess (PCS), 5-06.00.
Long jump- 1, Connor Meyers (PCS), 19-04.25. 2, Joe Gonzalez-Lyon (PHS), 18-07.00.
Tripe jump- 1, Joe Gonzalez-Lyon (PHS), 40-09.25. 2, Andrew Swiesz (PHS), 40-08.00.
Shot put- 1, Brandin Plumadore (TCS), 42-08.00. 2, Jacob LeDuc (SCS), 42-07.50.
Weight throw- 1, Connor Kiroy (SCS), 46-08.00. 2, Jacob LeDuc (SCS), 36-11.25.
Lily Pothast earned a spot in the NYSPHSAA state indoor track and field meet with a second place finish in the 3,000 Feb. 17. Pothast enjoyed a career season, setting school records on the indoor track.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Girls
55-meter hurdles- 1, Grace Clark (SLCS), 9.58. 2, Madison Baker (PHS), 9.60.
300-meter dash- 1, Edina Cecunjanin (SLCS), 4.27. 2, Sue Sivakumaran (PHS), 5.38.
1,500-meter run- 1, Sierra Stacy (TCS), 5:19.17. 2, Sofia Dejordy (SC), 5:27.40.
600-meter run- 1, Heather Dutko (SCS), 1:49.08. 2, Makenzie Baker (PHS), 1:49.41.
3,000-meter run- 1, Rachael Woodruff (SCS), 10:41.08. 2, Lily Potthast (AVCS), 11:15.33.
55-meter dash- 1, Edina Cecunjanin (SLCS), 7.92. 2, Lindsey Gilmore (PHS), 8:07.
1,000-meter run- 1, Lia Clemons (PCS), 3:21.49. 2, Angelena Fay (SCS), 3:30.81.
640-meter relay- 1, Plattsburgh High (Gilmore, Lyons, Woodward, Batu-Tiako), 1:31.30.
1,600-meter relay- 1, Plattsburgh High (Mad. Baker, Sivakumaran, Langlois, Mak. Baker), 4:28.67.
3,200-meter relay- 1, Saranac (Hilpl, Fay, Woodruff, Dutko), 10:40.36.
High jump- 1, Meg McDonald (TCS), 4-08.00. 2, Ella Messner (PCS), 34-08.00.
Long jump- 1, Sue Sivakumaran (PHS), 15-07.50. 2, Desiree Dashnaw (SCS), 14-08.50.
Triple jump- 1, Ella Messner (PCS), 33-11.75. 2, Jillian Magoon (BCS), 32-06.00.
Shot put- 1, Kat Furman (SCS), 31-10.00. 2, Kylee Wiedeman (SCS), 28.00.25.
Weight throw- 1, Jasmine Piper (PHS), 29-11.75. 2, Lizzie Trudeau (SCS), 29-07.25.