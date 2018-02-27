Local athletes set for Junior Nationals

× Expand Photo provided Members of the New York Ski Education Foundation will be headed to Utah next month to compete in the 2018 Junior Nationals.

LAKE PLACID | A select group of athletes will be making their way to the Everlasting Mountains of Utah next month to compete in the Junior National Championships.

A number of local athletes, members of the New York Ski Eduction Foundation (NYSEF) will compete at Soldier Hollow in Heber, Utah, March 6-10.

“I want to finish top 10 at junior nationals,” said James Flanigan, 16, of Lake Placid. “Shane McDowell is a great coach and I love to go on trips and travel across the east and the US. I am looking forward to these races.”

“My goals are to do the best I can and have fun,” said Marli Damp, 14, of Lake Placid. “I also would like to be in the top 10 for first year under 16s and in the top 25 overall under 16s. I’m looking forward to traveling and skiing in an amazing place! I’m very excited for the sprint races.”

Damp said she was appreciative of the coaching staff.

“I love how amazing our coaching staff is, the care about us as people and not just athletes,” Damp said. “I also love the wave of pride I get every time I wear a uniform. In addition, I love how they customize the training program for every athlete.”

Kai Frantz, 15, also of Lake Placid, is not only hoping for a top 10 at Junior Nationals but also hopes to make the podium at the NYSPHSAA Nordic championships.

“My favorite event is by far skate sprints because it’s so fun and interesting,” Frantz said. “ I love having fun with my friends, becoming fast and race weekends with NYSEF.”

Michael Skutt, 15, of Lake Placid said his goal for the season has already been accomplished.

“My goal was to make junior nationals and to do well there,” He said. “I’m looking forward to the 5k skate mass start there. My favorite things about skiing is the team and how much they help and how fun it is. I love the racing and how many opportunities to race there are. I like Coach Shane and Coach Nick a lot.”