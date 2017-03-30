Local car dealership steps up to bat with youth baseball program

Christopher Chevrolet forges partnership to aid Ticonderoga Little League

TICONDEROGA — In the spirit of community collaboration and teamwork taught through youth sports, Christopher Chevrolet will support Ticonderoga Little League through the Chevy Youth Baseball Program this season.  

This sponsorship will include both monetary and equipment donations during the 2017 youth baseball season.

Christopher Chevrolet is sponsoring Ticonderoga Little League as a part of Chevrolet’s nation-wide commitment to support youth sports. Over the course of the season, Christopher Chevrolet will also donate Chevrolet-branded equipment to the league.

“We are looking forward to a great season with Ticonderoga Little League that will be filled with exciting games and an enhanced experience for the teams through the equipment and cash donations,” Joe Orta, of Christopher Chevrolet, said.  “Chevy Youth Baseball is just one example of how committed our dealership is to supporting the youth and families in our community.”

The 2017 program will provide assistance to approximately 300 organizations in the northeastern region and Chevrolet dealers will contribute over $450,000 in monetary and equipment donations. 

