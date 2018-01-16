Local lugers prepare for Winter Games

× Expand Chris Mazdzer

SARANAC LAKE | For Chris Mazdzer and Erin Hamlin, the weeks heading into the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are much like any World Cup season.

The pair of luge competitors will race in two more World Cup events before the games, with the races helping to determine seedings for the Olympic competition.

“The biggest thing right now is the transition between the tracks,” said Mazdzer, the Saranac Lake native has previously participated in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games, placing 13th individually and 6th in the team relay at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Mazdzer said he is feeling confident heading into South Korea.

“Right now, there is not a lot we will change make too many adjustments,” Mazdzer said in a conference call from the Bavarian city of Koenigssee. “We are on an upward trend right now so we would like to keep the momentum we have.”

Mazdzer is the owner of 10 World Cup medals and has been the seven time national champion in luge. He has won gold in the 2014 sprint World Cup in Calgary, singles gold in 2015 World Cup event at Park City and in singles and relay at the 2015 World Cup event in Lake Placid. He has been ranked as high as fifth in the World Cup Standings.

For Remsen’s Erin Hamlin, this season is a farewell tour from the sport.

“At some point, when the next season starts and I am watching, I may miss it and get bored,” Hamlin said. “Right now, my focus is to start to think about getting into the best shape possible and health heading into Korea.”

Hamlin, who was born in Hartford, is a four-time Olympian who won a bronze medal in Sochi four years ago. She was the 2009 World Champion, and has scored 23 World Cup medals.

Luge events at the Olympic games begin Feb. 10-11 with men’s heat races, Feb. 12-12 with women’s heat races, doubles competition on Feb. 14 and the team relay competition Feb. 15,

Following this week’s World Cup event in Oberhof, the pre-Olympic World Cup tour heads to Lillehammer and Sigulda prior to PyeongChang.