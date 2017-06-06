Local Special Olympian makes big splash in first year

× Sam Anderson stands with his dad John displaying his gold medal from the Special Olympics New York Regionals. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LEWIS — Sam Anderson was born to run.

Just ask his doctors.

“Every doctor growing up said that he had the perfect frame for running,” father John Anderson said. “He was always this tiny little guy.

“(But) we never thought that he would be able run like he does now at age 12.”

“I can run faster then my teachers,” Sam Anderson said.

The Sam Anderson who now can call himself a New York State Special Olympian has come a long way from his early years after being adopted by John and Debbie Anderson.

“When Sam was a baby he was really super sick,” John said. “He had undersized lungs, asthmatic all the time and taking medicine. He is diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, ADHD and learning disabilities — too many to name.”

And yet, as he grew up, Sam still wanted to run.

“I like the exercise,” said Sam, who turns 13 on June 8. “It makes me feel good when people cheer for me.”

Sam said he was encouraged by those attending to him medically to exercise, with John by his side.

“Dr. Lucas said I needed to run and said that if I couldn’t run with anyone, she would run with me,” he said. “My dad helps me run at home. He follows me in the car. He makes me run faster. He cheers for me.”

“I can’t run because I have an artificial knee, but I’m the guy in the car,” John said. “I chase him in the car and tell him his time and give him encouragement. He runs up Deerhead Road over to the Moss Road and back around. Sometimes it’s all uphills. He just runs and runs and runs. We want to say ‘run Forrest, run,’ because that is how he runs and goes.”

However, there is one thing Sam does not like when it comes to running.

“I don’t like running in the rain.”

THE ROAD TO SHEN

Last year, John and Sam decided it was time to do some more competitive running.

“We finally decided last year that he would run in one of the fun runs in Willsboro and he ran the whole time,” John said. “He had a pretty decent time and did really good. We took him to one meeting last year to the Special Olympics, but he was half the size as the other competitors and didn’t think that it would be appropriate then.”

At that point, the Anderson’s decided to wait for another year before entering the Special Olympics.

When they went back, Sam was still the smallest there.

“He was still undersized, but we decided what the heck, these are his people and just let him do it,” John said. “After talking to his coach (Barb Thomas, Special Olympics Coordinator out of Mountain Lakes Services for the Northeast), we decided that the 1,500 meter race was a good event for him because the doctors said he could do it. I started taking him out and he always finished no matter what the conditions were. We took him to the track and field practices every Saturday and he kept working at it.”

The came Sam’s first qualifying race, held at AuSable Valley Middle-High School May 13. At that point, he was the only competitor registered in the event. He finished at 7:04.

“My AuSable run I ran by myself and it was weird, but I finished the race,” Sam said.

The next week, Sam was at Shenendahowa High School, he was paired against another competitor.

“The other boy who was a foot taller than him,” John said.

“ I start running when the gun shoots,” Sam recounted. “I was nervous when the guy was bigger than me. I thought he was going to be faster, but I was faster. I passed him a couple of times. I had to run in the rain, but I finished it and I didn’t fall. It started raining in the race. My mom took my glasses because I couldn’t see and so I could finish my race.”

“He won gold,” John said. “He ran really, really well. The other kid was so much bigger, but Sam took off with a shot and did very well. The region consisted of Long Island all the way to the Canadian Border.”

Sam said running was not the only fun part of his experience with Special Olympics.

“I met Bill, Mike and Rob,” he said. “They are my friends.”

“What is nice about the Special Olympics, is that everyone is being cheered on know matter place you take,” John said. “It is a really special and fun place to be at. It doesn’t matter weather you win or lose.

“It is quite an accomplishment for what he is doing,” John continued. “It is a special accomplishment for all the athletes that compete in the Special Olympics. Everyone is your best friend and it is very special to be with them. This was a chance to spend time with his older friends. Sam is a great ambassador for the Special Olympics.”

RACING FUTURE

John said the family was awaiting to see if they would receive a call placing Sam on the regional team in order to take part in the New York State Special Olympics.