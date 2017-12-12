Local teams open seasons

× Expand Warren Jackson

ELIZABETHTOWN | The winter sports season has begun in several sports as teams start their quests for league and sectional titles.

The AuSable Valley varsity boy’s basketball team finished their preseason run with a 63-54 loss against Section II’s Hadley-Luzerne Saturday, as Joel Martineau scored 24 points and Dalton McDonald had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

On the lanes, the Patriots scored big wins against Northeastern Clinton, as Tyler Atkins led the boys team with a 611 series and Tyler Light adding a 600 series. Tanner Forbes and Logan Martineau also scored high for the Patriots, with high games of 216 and 206, respectively. Katelynn Miller led the girls team with a 543 series, followed by Janelle Simpson with a 511.

Willsboro and Westport split their varsity meetings, with the boy's scoring a 56-27 win over the Eagles thanks to a 21-0 opening quarter. Warren Jackson led the team with 15 points, while Trevor Bigelow added 12 and Jared Joslyn 10. Joseph King also had a strong night with seven points.

In the girls game, the Lady Eagles scored a 59-23 win over the Lady Warriors with eighth grader Rachel Storey leading the way with 20 points while sister Ellie scored 13, Lizzie Stephens 12, Hannah Schwoebel 6 and Malynda Lobdell 5. Kaitlin Wilkins scored 12 points and Savannah Bronson 8 to lead the Warriors.

Keene came out strong against MVAC Division I favorite Seton Catholic, keeping the game close before falling 34-30 as Caitlyn Lopez scored 11 points, Elly Smith 9 and Alyssa Summo 6.

The 20th-ranked Keene boys squad was solid in a 64-21 win over Lake Placid, with Antonio Finsterer leading the way with 15 points, Damian Brown adding 14, Miles Warner 12, Josh Baldwin 11 and Az Finsterer 8. Matt Brandes and Jesse Izzo each scored 5 points for the Blue Bombers.

The Lady Bombers scored a 41-34 win over Keene, holding the Beavers scoreless in the opening quarter and building an 18-8 halftime lead. Camille Craig scored 12 points and added eight steals and seven rebounds, while Lindsey Rath 11 rebounds and five steals to go with 9 points. Graci Daby also scored 9 points, while Elly Smith led Keene with 22 points and Caitlyn Lopez scored 7.