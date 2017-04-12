Local winter all-academic teams announced

A total of 50 teams and 584 athletes from Section VII and the northern part of Section II have been named to the scholar athlete teams for the winter 2016-17 season.

“Congratulations to our member schools and student-athletes,” said New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Executive Director Robert Zayas. “We continue to be proud of this program which recognizes success in the classroom. We are excited to have the opportunity to expand this program to honor even more students for the academic excellence.”

To be honored as a Scholar-Athlete team at least 75 percent of its roster with a grade point average (GPA) 90.00 or above. Teams who meet this criteria are honored with a certificate. Individuals on the team who reach a 90.00 GPA are also honored with a NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete pin.

Additionally, any individual with a 90.00 or above GPA whose team did not qualify for the team award were eligible to receive pins and are considered an Individual Scholar-Athlete. Statewide, there were 29,523 Individual Scholar-Athletes and a total of 2,050 teams who received the Scholar-Athlete Team award.

Locally, Saranac had six teams with all-academic status, while Beekmantown had five. Northern Adirondack, Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley and Lake Placid each had four all-academic teams.

The following teams were named as all-academic teams for the 2016-17 winter sports season:

Boys basketball: Beekmantown, North Warren, Northern Adirondack, Bolton, Saranac, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga, Westport.

Boys bowling: AuSable Valley, Saranac

Boys indoor track and field: AuSable Valley, Saranac, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga.

Boys skiing: Lake Placid, Lake George, Johnsburg

Competitive cheer: Northern Adirondack, Northeastern Clinton, Bolton

Girls basketball: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Bolton, Crown Point, Lake Placid, Lake George, North Warren, Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack, Peru, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga, Warrensburg, Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport, Wells.

Girls bowling: Beekmantown, Saranac.

Girls hockey: Beekmantown, Lake Placid, Plattsburgh High.

Girls indoor track and field: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Peru, Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga

Girls skiing: Lake Placid.

Wrestling: Northern Adirondack.

The following are the numbers of academic all-state athletes by school:

AuSable Valley: 48 Beekmantown: 81

Bolton: 32 Crown Point: 5

Johnsburg: 9 Lake George: 21

Lake Placid: 36 Indian/Long Lk: 7

North Warren: 14 NCCS: 31

NAC: 22 Peru: 59

PHS: 39 Saranac: 79

Saranac Lake: 7 Seton: 23

Ticonderoga: 30 Wells: 11

Westport: 16 (6 for WCS boys basketball, 10 for EL/W Lady Girffins basketball)

Warrensburg: 14