Locals named soccer all stars

PLATTSBURGH | Sixty-three North Country student-athletes were named to the Division I and Division II all star teams for the fall 2017 soccer season, with the MVPs from each division coming out of a northern school.

BOY'S SOCCER

In Division I, Gabe Nuzzo of Peru was named the MVP for the season and was joined by fellow Peru players Tyler Robinson (1st), Noah Lederman (1st), Jared Posada (1st)Jack Desso (2nd), LJ Nuzzo (2nd) and Derek Baldwin (2nd).

Plattsburgh High was honored with five all stars, as Sabour Tidjani, Colin Wells and Jacob Brandmeier making first team while Nick Provost and Andrew Follmer made second team.

Class B sectional champion Saranac had Shayne O’Neill named to the first team, while Ryan Goddeau and Rory Patterson were named to the second team.

Northeastern Clinton had Rylee Hollsiter as a first team all star and Ian Gordon on the second team, while Matt Maggy was Beekmantown’s lone representative, making the first team.

In Division II, the Class D state champion Chazy Eagles had eight members of their team named to the all star list, including MVP Josh McCauley.

Conner Morse, Nathan Trombly and Bryan McAfee were named to the first team, while Tristan Conners, Justin Collins, Hunter Bechard and Hayden King were named to the second team.

Northern Adirondack followed with four all stars in Brett Juntunen (1st), Cody Peryea (1st), Ethan Warick (2nd) and Greg Boulrice (2nd).

Dawson Pellerin and Nate Boule may have been hurt during the regular season, but coaches saw their talent and named both Seton Catholic players first team all stars, while Alex Sharon was named to the second team for the Knights.

GIRL'S SOCCER

One-hundred-plus goal scorer Kirsten Villemaire of Beekmantown was named the Division I MVP for the fall season, while teammates Avery Durgan, Rylee Fessett and Alyssa Waters were named to the first team and goalie Kelsey Baker was named to the second team.

Saranac, Plattsburgh High and Northeastern Clinton each had four members of their teams named to the all star list, as the Chiefs placed Kayla Dandur and Kayla Myers on the first team along with Nora Canning and Skye O’Connell on the second team.