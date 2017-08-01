LPCS alum working towards ‘Q School’

× Expand Photo provided Aimee Caligiore with her father, Sandy, at a 2016 tournament.

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the mornings, Aimee Caligiore works at the Orange County National Country Club.

Then she is back on the course, working on her golf game as she looks to earn a spot on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

To do that, Caligiore will start what she hopes will be a three-round process to qualify for the top golfing tour as part of the LPGA Qualification School, which starts in California.

“It has been going really well this year,” Caligiore said about her game. “I have been a lot more consistent with my scores. I have been hitting the ball well and had my best finish in relation to par this season.”

That score came at the Forest Lake Golf Club in Ocoee, Fla, where she played as a member of the National Women’s Golf Association, a tour considered two steps below the LPGA.

Caligiore, who has been a professional golfer for about two years, recorded scores of 71-74-73 on the par 72 layout, finishing tied for 17th.

“There are a lot of LPGA girls who play this tour in the offseason like and it has been great to be partnered with them and see how they approach a course and just watch them play,” Caligiore said.

DREAM STARTED YOUNG

Plating as a pro was a dream Caligiore had since she was in elementary school.

“When I was 9 or 10, my parents took me to the Ladie’s U.S. Open in Massachusetts and from that point on, I knew that is what I wanted to do,” she said. “It just became a dream.”

Caligiore played in high school for the Section VII golf power Lake Placid, making it to the second day of the sectional tournament but never making the state team.

“There was no girl’s golf in Section VII, so I was teeing off from the white tees and playing with the boys, it made the courses really long when I was younger.”

After graduating from LPCS in 2008, Caligiore joined the St. Lawrence University team, where she earned All-American Honors.

“Once I got to college, the focused shifted from trying to play long to working on my short game,” she said. “Towards the end of my college career, I started to think more about the next level. My coach was very supportive and helped me out a lot.”