Mariners to add softball team next summer

× Expand File photo Clinton County softball players ages 14 and under are being offered the chance to improve their game with the formation of the Clinton County Lady Mariners softball team, which will be coached by Sam Campbell, who led the Saranac Lady Chiefs to the 2018 Class B softball crown (team pictured).

PLATTSBURGH | A new era is set to dawn for the Clinton County Mariner program next summer with the introduction of the Clinton County Lady Mariners softball program.

“We are very excited to announce the creation of the Lady Mariners,” said Joe Liberty. “We are hoping to have an under-12 and under-14 program.”

While the program will be under the Mariners banner with support form American Legion Post 1619 in West Plattsburgh, the Lady Mariners will not be a traditional “Legion team.” Instead, they will play in ASA tournaments under the banner of the Lady Mariners, with tournaments taking place throughout New York and New England.

“We are looking forward to getting this program started and are very happy that coach Sam Campbell has signed on to be the head coach of this team,” said Liberty.

The Lady Mariners will be hosting an informational meeting for any players interested in participating Friday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. at Stafford Middle School. Anyone interested in playing from throughout Clinton County is invited to attend.

Program age is determined by the age of a player as of Jan. 1, 2019.

For information, call either Campbell (518-578-8597), Bill Hunt (518-335-9831) or Liberty (518-569-0867).